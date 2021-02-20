Although I look forward to the day that I can start talking about in-person events, I am so grateful to the many organizations out there who continue to provide ongoing training and support regardless of how it needs to be delivered.
The Utah Parent Center has three excellent webinars still coming up this month that I wanted to mention. As always, registrations and more information can be found on their website, utahparentcenter.org/events.
“Positive Behavioral Intervention Strategies” is a presentation taking place on Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m.
According to the event’s description, the presentation speaks to several topics, including implementing Positive Behavior Supports and Interventions in the school setting, and the State’s system of supports available to students.
“When a school environment is positive and predictable, students feel safer, have better academic performance and higher test results and make better behavior choices,” the description reads. “Schools also show a gain in instructional time, a reduction in out of school suspensions and discipline referrals and a decrease in referrals to Special Education.”
On Feb. 23, from 6-8:30 p.m., a course called “Health, Safety, Supported Decision Making, and Guardianship” will also be happening. This course teaches participants to “personalize the resources out there to best meet your loved one’s needs.”
“When your student reaches their 18th birthday they will be considered an adult, even if they have a disability,” according to the description. “This is an informational presentation to learn about the basics of guardianship and what other strategies you can use. You will learn the different types of guardianship and what steps can be taken to support your young adult. We will be going through supporting healthcare, financial and other needs as your child transitions to adulthood.”
A “High Expectations: See Ability in Disability” course is also available from 7-8 p.m. on Feb. 24.
“One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is to have high expectations for them, and to help them understand their potential,” the description said. “Join us in learning the importance of having high expectations!”
On a bit of a lighter note, I also found an opportunity provided through the Utah Down Syndrome Foundation. They are offering a free, online scavenger hunt for individuals with Down Syndrome, 18 or older. Registration is available on their site usdf.org/events. This sounds like a fun way for individuals to participate in an activity with their peers.
I hope that our families and caregivers of the individuals with disabilities in our community are able to participate in some of these informative programs.