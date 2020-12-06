In October, I was happy to announce the award of a 5-year, $1.9 million grant to Utah Valley University.
The grant was given by U.S. Department of Education to create a postsecondary education program for Utahns with intellectual disabilities. I also mentioned that the program, which will be housed at the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism, will begin in the 2021 fall semester with an initial cohort of five to seven students.
I am aware that the center is now accepting applications for the program, Wolverines Elevated, a 3-year certificate program that will offer a college experience to young adults with intellectual disabilities and allow them to earn a certificate for the program and pursue any of the industry-recognized certificates available at UVU.
Individuals ages 18-25 with intellectual disabilities are welcome to apply.
The program offers specialized coursework that focuses on self-determination, independent living and career development; inclusive coursework to pursue industry-recognized certificates; person-centered planning and individual goal setting, career development opportunities including job sampling and on-campus and community internships and full participation in student clubs and activities.
The application packet is extensive and must be completed and postmarked by January 22, 2021 to be considered. The content and information included in the packet helps determine college readiness for both the student and their family.
“The transition to college from high school is always challenging for any student,” said Dr. Jane Carlson, Director of UVU Autism Center.
A review of applications will take place Jan. 25 through Feb. 5 by Wolverines Elevated program staff. Applicants will be notified of their status by email by Feb. 12.
Interviews with top applicants will take place online from Feb. 22-26. Top applicants from interviews will be invited to Orem on March 10 for an on-campus visit day. Final decisions will be made and acceptance letters mailed by March 19.
Students who are accepted into the program will be required to attend a number of on-campus events during the summer. The first year goal is to select between five and seven students for the first and second year.
However, according to Dr. Carlson, “if the first year goes well, we will select 10 for the second year. The plan for the third year is to have 10-12.” Carlson goes on, “our goal is to have 30 students in the program every year.”
Individuals who are interested can apply at bit.ly/elevatedapp or contact Dr. Carlson by email at JaneCarlson@uvu.edu.
I am looking forward to following this process and the individuals who are selected.