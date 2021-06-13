Last September, an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City left a 13-year-old boy with autism severely injured.
It occurred during a very volatile time in our country as people were trying to come to terms with the shooting of George Floyd earlier in the year. It was a year that brought up a lot of questions and protests against excessive force by police officers.
Those of us with close family members in law enforcement were in fear for their safety. Parents of individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities and mental illness were asking themselves if this could happen to their families.
Shortly after this horrible event, I remember sitting in a virtual meeting with other members of the Autism Resources of Utah County Council (ARUCC). All of the member organizations on the call were expressing the same experiences of having parents approach them for answers. As a council we were discussing the need to coordinate autism training to police officers in our state.
The Utah Parent Center also had put together a very informative online course for families providing recommendations for how to request help from law enforcement and information that is valuable when calling in the report. If you are interested in watching that webinar contact the Utah Parent Center at www.utahparentcenter.org.
Laurie Bowen M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, associate director of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at Utah Valley University and one of the original founders of the Autism Resources of Utah County Council, assured the group that they were already investigating resources for law enforcement autism training. It came as no surprise when I was sent their official announcement this week of upcoming training coming to the center.
The upcoming sessions will each last three hours and will include a question and answer time with a certificate of completion being awarded, through email, afterward. Registration is available at https://www.uvu.edu/autism/first-responder/. The intention is for these sessions to provide access across the state of Utah, including rural areas and other locations that may have difficulty attending training otherwise.
The trainings will be a live webinar with a trained police officer through the Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition, which has trained over 40,000 first responders across the country with great success. These free trainings will continue to be provided throughout the summer. The strength of this model comes from the dual understanding the trainers have in both policing as their own profession and their personal connection to autism.
The sessions will be taught by Ryan Roetteger, Patrol Sergeant with Southbridge Police Department in Massachusetts. In his 25 years of experience, Roetteger has been a narcotics officer, K-9 officer and a former Detective Sergeant. Roetteger will teach officers how to recognize someone with autism and how to use autism-specific methods in police and emergency responses, motor vehicle crashes, response and rescue techniques, search and rescue, special tactics, patient care and rescue from heights.
I am confident that this will only be the beginning of ongoing discussion with first responders on this critical subject and hope that it will reestablish important relationships between Utah communities and law enforcement agencies.