As we come to the end of another great year, I am again reminded of the privilege I have in creating this weekly column to shed light on the many people who live or work in the disability field. I have met so many amazing people who commit their time and resources to improving the lives of individuals who might otherwise have limited or no access to community living or employment. Because of this, as 2019 comes to an end, I am happy to highlight the Utah Developmental Disabilities Council and their upcoming Community Hero award.
The purpose of the Utah Developmental Disabilities Council is to “advocate for, and strengthen leadership skills in, individuals with disabilities and their families and to collaborates with the legislature, public and private agencies that serve individuals with disabilities to strengthen the service system,” as stated at their website, https://utahddcouncil.org.
The mission of UDDC is to “advocate, build capacity and encourage systems change to support people with disabilities and their families to fully and independently participate in their communities.” The council vision is “A world where all people have what they need to get what they want from life.”
To achieve this mission and vision, the council works through guiding principles that include the belief that “all people contribute to the woven fabric of society, all people rely on and need the support of each other, all people are accountable for their actions, including the right to risk success or failure, all people are responsible to become a contributing member of their community, all people are valuable and worthy of dignity and respect, there is richness in diversity and all people have the right to have their voices heard.” To achieve these goals, the council itself is built with a diverse and talented group of individuals with varying experiences and backgrounds.
The Community Hero award recognizes someone from the community who has contributed to “make life more just, more fair, more integrative, and more supportive of individuals with disabilities.” Those individuals selected will be recognized for their work at the Utah Developmental Disabilities Council 50 year celebration.
If you know of an individual who fits this criteria, information for nominations can be obtained online at https://utahddcouncil.org, and nominations can be made by email to uddc@utah.gov or by calling (801) 245-7350.
Looking forward to 2020, it is my hope that individuals living with disabilities and their families will continue to benefit from the efforts of those who work every day to create new opportunities toward full inclusion. As a member of the community of “inclusion supporters,” I am reminded of one of the many great quotes from Dr. Seuss: “You’re (we’re) off to great places! Today is your (our) day! Your (our) mountain is waiting, so (let’s) get on your (our) way!”
Happy New Year!