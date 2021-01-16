Until this time last year, the word “virtual” didn’t really hold any specific meaning for me.
Since then, seeing the word is another reminder of the fact that there is one more activity that I won’t be able to attend in person, surrounded by others who share my interest in whatever the topic being addressed.
As we moved closer to 2021 and now have officially entered it, like many others, I longed for the day that conferences or events that I have always enjoyed attending would suddenly not include the word “virtual,” but it seems we are still a long way from there.
I do understand that there are many people who have embraced the idea of having the ability to attend and learn new things without having to get dressed up, leave the home or drive. I have resolved myself now to the reality that virtual events are here to stay although the extrovert in me is impatiently waiting to attend in person.
Two events that are still very much worth attending — even — are the 2021 Autism Conference presented by Utah Valley University and the 2021 Family Links Conference offered through the Utah Parent Center.
The Family Links Conference has been has been a statewide event for parents of children and adults with disabilities and professionals serving the disability community and this year will be held virtually on Jan. 20-21 with two sessions each day.
The first session begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues to noon, and the second session will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost to attend the event is only $10, but scholarships may also be available by contacting kat@utahparentcenter.org.
Attendees can register for the event or access a list of presentations at https://utahparentcenter.org/virtual-conference.
Registration is ongoing for the 2021 Utah Valley University and Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism Conference, which is themed “Seeking Connection, Building Community” this year. The online event will be held March 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The interest and attendance for this conference has grown each year and invites individuals with autism as well as families, communities, caregivers, educators and professionals to participate.
As always, the list of presenters and their topics include issues that are most relevant to our times, community and current culture. Registration for the two-day event is $85 and can be completed at https://uvu.universitytickets.com/w/event.
So maybe in 2022, I will see some of you in person at these or other live events. For now, though, I am happy that ongoing education and community still exists amid the obstacles that we are living through.
Luckily, we are not secluded from the things that are most important, and as we begin to start gathering again, we will do so much better prepared to work with and welcome those from our autism communities.