I am not sure if it is because we have had so many cancellations of our typical summer activities, but this year we definitely had more fireworks in our neighborhood than other years.
Although I enjoy sitting on my lawn on a warm July night watching all of the different colors light the sky, I do not enjoy the noise that comes with them. It is easy to understand why there are many individuals including veterans with PTSD and individuals with sensory compromises for whom these night shows bring varying levels of trauma.
Since there is not a way to prevent exposure to these holiday staples, other than leaving the area, now is a good time to review the suggestions offered by “Autism Speaks” to help minimize the effects on children and adults who experience sensory overload during this time. (https://www.autismspeaks.org/expert-opinion/tips-autism-friendly-fourth-july)
Prepare your child in advance. Talk about what’s going to happen at the party or fireworks display. You can show your child an online video of fireworks – perhaps playing it quietly first, then slowly turning up the volume.
If your child responds to visual aids, you can create a teaching story about the day with pictures or photos. Explain that if there are lots of people, social distancing should still be observed.
Focus on the fun! Tell your child why you enjoy fireworks or a holiday barbecue with friends. Let them see that you’re excited to attend. This will help them get excited, too. Describe the activities you know they’ll enjoy, whether it’s seeing a favorite family member or the ice cream cone they’ll get as a treat.
Bring along favorite items such as sensory toys, games and snacks. This can provide a crucial distraction if your child gets antsy while waiting for activities to start.
Create a special space for your child that is “their own” by bringing along a favorite blanket, towel or chair. Creating a defined space can help a child with autism feel more comfortable.
Consider bringing headphones to help block out excessive noise. As we all know, fireworks can pack a lot of sensory stimulation. Also consider sitting some distance from the display – someplace you can still see the colorful explosions, but without the intense noise.
Make sure your child knows how to ask for a break from the party or noise. If your child is verbal, they may only need a reminder. However, many children on the spectrum do best with a visual aid. For example, provide your child with a special card to hand to you when they need a break from the stimulation.
Make sure safety is a priority. Check out “Stay Safe This July 4” from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Practice social distancing when in public and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”
Holiday fireworks are an unavoidable part of the 4th and 24th of July holiday experience. For that reason, making an effort to prepare your family member in advance for this summer ritual may go a long way toward having them become more enjoyable.