Any time you work with large groups of youth you understand that it is hard to find activities that will suit them all.
This is also true when you are planning activities for special needs summer camps. However, the one activity that seems to be a favorite for all is spending time in the water whether it be swimming pools, lakes, rivers or splash pads.
Our organization recently received an email from the Communications Coordinator at Safety.com asking us to share some water safety tips with the families we support. As we get deeper into summer and participate in these activities more, I wanted to share some of these tips on the “Water Safety Guide for Children with Special Needs.” The complete article can be found at https://www.safety.com/water-safety-guide.
“Water safety should always be a top priority, especially after a year-long hiatus. Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death in kids of ages 1-4 and 10-14. And for every drowning death, five children are hospitalized due to injuries from nearly drowning. Children with special needs face double the drowning risk of a typically developing kid, so parents must take the necessary precautions. Although kids with developmental disabilities have a higher risk of swimming-related accidents or injury, swimming and water play could be fun and therapeutic and shouldn’t be avoided. For those with sensory processing disorders, water can ‘soothe sensory overload and give swimmers a feeling of weightlessness and relief from physical discomfort.’ Plus, parents can expect their children to see an improvement in ‘balance, coordination, strength, and range of motion.’
“The biggest challenge for parents is creating the right balance of safety and fun. Some kids on the autism spectrum or who’ve been diagnosed with cerebral palsy may have a fear of water due to a sensory processing disorder and may not tolerate the sensation or texture of water well. Other kids may have an anxious temperament. Creating a safe, supportive, and fun swimming experience takes some effort, but it’s worthwhile to create a memorable summer experience.”
These tips are all going to sound very familiar because we hear them often but it is always good to have a reminder.
For swimming pools at home having safety fencing is a good first barrier to keep kids safe. It should completely surround the pool and be at least 4 feet high. Next, Dr. Tiffany Lee, a pediatrician and contributor for Parenting Pod, suggests that “caretakers of children with special needs practice ‘touch supervision.’ It means you are in the pool with them, never more than an arms-length away.” If close proximity isn’t possible at all times or you worry about a child wandering into the pool, outdoor cameras could be a valuable tool to ensure you are alerted if a child is near the pool area. If you plan on visiting a public pool, don’t assume that a lifeguard is a replacement for touch supervision. Many pools will be busy during the summer, and a lifeguard may not be able to spot quickly enough if a child is in trouble.
Water parks are thrilling for many kids with physical or developmental challenges. However, a water park is typically chaotic and full of distractions that make it difficult for parents to supervise their child with special needs properly. Caretakers should make sure kids wear a life jacket in case their child wanders off. Wearing a waterproof form of an ID such as a bracelet with a name and cell phone number or a tag sewn onto a swimsuit could help if your child gets lost in all the fun.
The article also suggests adaptive swimming lessons for children with special needs. I looked online and there are many organizations that have these lessons available in Utah County from Spanish Fork to Alpine.
It is always a good idea to give these reminders to anyone who will be providing care for your special needs child this summer. After not having the opportunity to enjoy these activities last year, we want to make sure that everyone can safely.