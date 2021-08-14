I imagine by the number of “help wanted” signs I see all over, most businesses are feeling the crunch of this employee crisis. Inside restaurants and retail stores, we can feel the pinch of a decreased workforce as we wait in longer lines to be served. I have heard a variety of explanations for this seemingly unprecedented event and I am sure there is a little bit of truth to each one.
I don’t know if it is a result of the current crisis or just a great sign of the time but it seems like I am seeing more employers offer jobs to individuals with disabilities. Sadly, it seems that some of our job-ready population are nervous about joining the workforce as our COVID numbers remain so unsteady.
I did want to let those who are ready to go to work and not sure where to begin know about an upcoming job fair. The Work Ability Career Exploration & Job Fair is designed to assist people with disabilities in identifying where their strengths and abilities lie and how to find a job.
The fair will be held at the Sanderson Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing located at 5709 S. 1500 West in Taylorsville. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3wffBPt and there is no cost to attend. The workshops run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Topics that will be covered include “How to Get the Most Out of a Job Fair,” “Successful Job Search: Dress on a Dime and Secrets to a Winning Interview,” “Applying for and Working in Federal or State Government,” “What are Employers Looking For?” and “Social Security Disability and Working.”
Potential employers are also invited to attend and set up a booth at no charge. Booth spaces will be available until Sept. 28.
I am asked by parents many times about how to start their child or adult in the workforce. This is a great event to attend and will be a significant first step in reaching the goal of employment.