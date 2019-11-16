Since November has been named National Adoption Month, it is likely that you have seen more information about adoption than usual. The establishment of National Adoption Day was a collective effort of a coalition of national partners, including the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network to raise awareness of the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
Although adoption into a healthy home with a loving family is the ultimate goal, today it is the 125,000 foster families who are providing the care for these children now that I would like to recognize.
Since there is never a positive reason for a child to end up in foster care, each child that is placed comes with their own set of memories, fears and behaviors. Therefore, fostering any child comes with its own set of challenges, however, it is the family who is willing to take children who have experienced more severe trauma, who have mental, emotional, physical or developmental disabilities or adults with disabilities that are closest to my heart, because I get to see firsthand the work they do. In the field of human services, they are referred to as “professional” or “host” parents depending on the individual living with them. I consider these foster parents to be the SWAT team of foster parents, working with the most difficult of individuals yet finding ways to show support and get through to them when things are tough.
When you think about different types of “professionals” specific to caregiving or human services such as nurses, teachers, therapists, caseworkers, etc., foster parenting is the only one that often carries a negative stigma. I don’t think I have ever heard anyone say of a nurse or a teacher that “they are only in it for the money,” but if you Google the top misconceptions about foster parents, this one most often is first.
However, like the other caregiving professions I mentioned, being a foster parent also comes with a level of expertise, training and contractual requirements. Just to become a licensed foster parent there is an application process, background checks, home reviews and hours of training that are usually not paid. All of this happens before a child is placed in the home. Parents are formally trained, like any other professional, in areas such as child development, childhood trauma, understanding and managing problematic behaviors, types of disabilities, medications, understanding and managing cultural differences and various emergency procedures.
In addition to the formal training, parents get “on the job” or informal training in navigating children with developmental delays through the education process; working with biological families; understanding the court system; working through developmental or mental disabilities they had never heard of before; loving and supporting a child who doesn’t seem to want to be loved or supported; completing monthly reports; and all the contractual requirements of maintaining their homes, cars and even vacations.
It is for all of these reasons that I want to bring some of the attention to foster families, as well as adoptive families. In most cases, it requires both to give a child the care and love they need. In honor of the upcoming movie, I end with a quote from Fred Rogers.
“We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say, ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.” Thank you to all of the adoptive, foster, “professional”, “host” families in our community.