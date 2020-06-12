Pins have been a popular souvenir at America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, as they are a way to remember the experience of celebrating this country’s legacy.
This year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the design and production of the pins has been kept alive by the festival’s leadership, along with Timpview student Vienna Boyes and Provo student Alyssa Churchill.
Boyes and Churchill were honored in a ceremony on Thursday at the Freedom Festival offices in Provo.
Event leadership, including Jim Evans and Paul Warner, felt the need for local high schools to get involved with this year’s effort. Bill Freeze, Freedom Festival Pin Chairman, went to Provo High School and Timpview High School to meet with teachers about the project, which followed the theme “Honoring our Veterans.”
The Freedom Festival Executive Committee viewed the submitted designs and chose the two winners. The pin designs were refined by Robinson Fine Jewelry in Provo. The pins were included in the senior packets distributed to graduates from Timpview, Provo and Independence High Schools.
Boyes is a 2020 graduate of Timpview who has been involved with art since her childhood.
“My parents are both artists, so I’ve been doing art my whole life,” she said. “There are a lot of different types of people who have fought for our country and fight for our country now. They come from different backgrounds and they all have sacrificed for the flag and the freedoms we enjoy. I just wanted to create a design that represented that.”
Boyes enjoys tennis, cooking and music. She has a passion for filmmaking and videography and plans to study digital cinema at Utah Valley University this fall with the dream of being a director.
“This is just incredible,” Boyes said. “It’s so cool that the students got to do this. It’s a great opportunity and it’s important.”
Her pin, encircled in blue, “depicts the brave men and women of every race, creed and color that have served in our military in all different capacities with dedication, honor and love of our great country, realizing that the price of freedom is never paid.”
Churchill is a 2020 graduate of Provo and has trained in many types of art from painting to woodwork. She earned a varsity letter in tennis and plans to attend UVU in the fall to study art.
“Our country is definitely going through a hard time right now,” Churchill said. “One thing that I’ve always been able to be proud of is our veterans, our service men and women. I wanted to be able to respect them the best way I could as a high school student.”
Churchill said she and her family attend the Freedom Festival parade every year. Her father helps judge the floats.
“We go early in the morning and I set up a spot with my siblings,” she said. “We sit and watch the preshow and wait for the cannon to go off. It’s great that I get to be part of the Freedom Festival even though it was canceled this year.”
Churchill’s design is encircled in green and “depicts the brave soldiers of the United States of America that have defended our country by land, see and air. Their courage and teamwork has allowed our country to remain the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
The pins have typically been available for a $5 donation and sold during the spring “Hope of America” program at the Marriott Center. Freeze said the group annually sells 800 to 1,000 pins there with all proceeds going to support the Freedom Festival.
Evans said Randy Edwards, a local veteran, took 150 pins to a convalescence home in Payson and indicated the group would be looking for other opportunities to distribute the pins.
Pins can be purchased by contacting the Freedom Festival offices.