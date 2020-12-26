During this unusual year, I’ve learned time and time again that no matter the challenge, our community will rise up to meet it.
When our community is struggling and the way we’ve done things before isn’t working, the creativity and grit of our community members comes to the rescue. As we headed into Sub for Santa season here, at United Way, I was again inspired to see how willing our Utah County community is to step up and take care of each other.
This year, the challenges facing local families are unique. Many of these needs will take many months to overcome. But, as we’ve seen this fall, our community is up to the challenge.
United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa program has been serving individuals and families for over 35 years. During that time, we have continually adapted our program to better meet the needs of our community members.
But, this year has been unlike any of our previous Sub for Santa seasons, and the creativity that staff members and volunteers have shown is remarkable.
In the past, families requesting assistance through Sub for Santa were asked to attend open houses where they could be connected with additional resources. This year, since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from gathering together in the same way, our Sub for Santa team developed original uses of technology in order to make sure those who need help can receive it safely.
From innovative drive-through, touchless application processes to increased sanitizing of our Angel Tree warehouse, our Sub for Santa team adapted to make sure that both applicants and volunteers could safely participate in Sub for Santa this year.
Gift sorting and deliveries incorporated physical distancing in order to protect everyone who participated. Our online sponsor and applicant resources made it easier than ever for people to get involved.
By approaching the challenges of the pandemic with compassion and creativity, our Sub for Santa team made it possible for us to take care of each other during the holiday season and beyond.
This year, many families are experiencing unexpected hardships. And, while it is important for us to help provide gifts and resources during the holidays, many of these needs will last for months to come.
That’s why Sub for Santa Plus is such an essential part of our holiday giving this year. Sub for Santa Plus, an expansion of Sub for Santa, was instituted several years ago for such a purpose: to provide those who want to give during the holidays an opportunity to support families throughout the year.
By donating to Sub for Santa Plus, you can help provide essentials like food assistance, medical and dental care, and housing help to families who need them. Other essential services — including mental health therapy, educational supports for children, and workforce development resources — are also provided through Sub for Santa Plus donations.
This year, more than ever, these services are needed in our community. Together, we can prepare for the coming months by giving generously to those who need a little help to get back on their feet.
I have seen so many people in our community step up in ways we couldn’t have imagined before this pandemic. I have seen how people have come together to support those who are most at risk and vulnerable. I have seen incredible levels of sacrifice and generosity.
I know, this year, our community will again rise to the challenges we face.
More information on Sub for Santa or Sub for Santa Plus is available online at www.uwayuc.org/plus.