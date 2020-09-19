Since the new school year began a few weeks ago, I have been thinking a lot about the amazing teachers and staff members in our local school districts.
When 2020 began, I don’t think anyone envisioned that a global pandemic would require us to adapt so quickly to new circumstances. While this time has been challenging for everyone, it has been so inspiring to see how dedicated our educators have been throughout these rapidly changing months.
At United Way, our work is focused on children and the people that surround them — and I have been reminded again and again, recently, that some of the most important people who surround our kids are their educators.
We know, as our EveryDay Strong initiative has emphasized, that every child needs to feel safe, connected and confident. Many times, those who are helping our children thrive in each of these areas are our educators. Remarkable work is being done by so many who often receive too little recognition for their efforts.
Today, I want to salute our educators from the Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts who have worked so hard to support our kids as they learn.
Over the past few weeks, I have met so many teachers who have gone above and beyond to make sure their students have the support they need. These teachers have not only prepared lessons for the classroom, but they have also prepared to teach students virtually.
Many of these teachers have years of experience, and others are brand new to the field this year. But no matter what changes the fall brings, these teachers are ready to be there for their students in every way possible — whether that be in the classroom full-time, part-time or via virtual lessons.
Through their passion and creativity, these teachers are helping our kids cope with uncertainty while still making sure they receive the best possible education.
Last week, we held our annual Day of Caring, and more than 1,300 volunteers from local companies performed socially distanced service projects throughout Utah County. Many of those projects were at our schools, and the volunteers expressed much excitement at being able to contribute something to the great efforts of our schools and educators.
There are so many others in our schools who have worked so hard to help our students return to school safely this fall.
I think of the many facilities managers and custodians who take so much care in their work, keeping our schools not only beautiful but also sanitized and safe. They have given their time and talents to protecting our kids, and without them it would be impossible for our students to return to school this fall.
I think of the cafeteria workers who came to our schools even when they were closed because they knew that school lunches are a crucial source of food for so many families.
Without them and their dedication, many more families would have gone hungry during the spring and summer — a time when so many were also facing economic challenges from job loss and other impacts of the pandemic. Thanks to these community champions, our kids have been able to concentrate better on their studies because their basic needs have been met.
Other school community champions include the dedicated bus drivers who have also adapted their regular schedules and processes to make sure their buses are sanitized and ready for riders.
They have always made sure that our kids could get to school safely, and this year, their focus on safety has expanded to protect their precious riders from health threats as well as traffic risks. They have put the well-being of our kids first, and we are so grateful for their efforts.
There are many, many others who are working tirelessly to strengthen and teach our children, including Parent-Teacher Association members and other leaders in our school system.
Things are different this school year, and everyone has demonstrated creativity and enthusiasm as they have faced the Herculean task of preparing for this unique school year. I wish I had the time to thank them all personally. They have always done, and continue to do, so much for our kids.
Even during these days of uncertainty, there are so many who are turning outward to help support our youngest community members. Thanks to them, we can feel confident that our children have the support they need to thrive, even when school looks different than it has before.
As we all look for creative ways to support each other at this time, I encourage each of us to reach out to our local educators and school staff members to see what we can do to help them help our kids.