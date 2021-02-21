During the many changes and challenges of the past year, I — like many of you — have had the opportunity to reflect on things that really matter.
As circumstances have changed on a monthly, weekly and sometimes daily basis, I have realized more and more the importance of combining our strengths to meet challenges. I have also been reminded that, in order to effectively strengthen our community, we need to identify areas where growth and collaboration could provide that strength.
As United Way of Utah County is focused on children and those who surround them, it is crucial for us to identify the most significant ways our community can come together for them.
Luckily, this is not the first time we have faced this type of situation. United Way of Utah County regularly convenes a team of community leaders to assess our community’s needs and identify strengths that can help address those concerns.
Every 3-4 years, this team leads a comprehensive community assessment effort that has had significant impact on Utah County. The organizations involved in this effort include Community Action Services and Food Bank, the Housing Authority of Utah County, Kids on the Move, Mountainland Head Start, Provo City Housing Authority, The Refuge Utah (formerly Center for Women and Children in Crisis), Utah Community Credit Union, Utah County Health Department, and Wasatch Mental Health.
Four years ago, more and more people in our community were expressing concerns about friends and loved ones, particularly youth, struggling with anxiety and depression. During our last community assessment, we discovered that data from local schools, nonprofits and other organizations supported those concerns — rates of anxiety and depression were indeed rising among our young people.
Since this information gave us a better perspective of the issue, we were able to bring together experienced professionals, concerned parents, and community leaders who developed the EveryDay Strong initiative. This initiative has helped hundreds of parents and youth in our community learn skills to increase resilience and cope with challenges.
Even before the EveryDay Strong initiative, United Way relied upon the collaborate efforts of the community assessment to identify opportunities to build upon our community’s strengths.
The EveryDay Learners initiative, which has been one of the keystones of United Way’s strategy for the past decade, also developed from a community assessment that found that early reading levels for Utah County children were lower than expected.
By bringing together people from all parts of the community, we were able to spark a communitywide movement that focuses on supporting our youngest children as they learn to read. Together, we are providing resources and information and encouragement that help children learn with greater confidence.
Today, our challenges may be different than they have been in the past.
In some cases, we may be facing similar challenges but to a greater degree. The only way to know is to collaborate once again in another community assessment. The only way we can adequately prepare to meet the needs of our future, in this ever-changing world, is to make sure that we work together to identify those needs. Once those needs have been identified, we can once again come together to leverage our strengths and develop solutions.
We are still learning what the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be, especially for our children.
We don’t yet know what the effects will be on our children’s emotional — not just physical — health. We don’t yet know which adaptations in our education system are here to stay and how that will affect our children’s learning. And, we don’t yet know how long it will take for families to fully recover economically.
While these unknowns seem daunting, there are things that we do know. We know that our community has always risen to challenges in the past. We know that by combining our efforts, our passion, and our resources, we can achieve incredible things. And, we know that good information will help us chart a positive path forward.
So today, I invite you to join us as we again look to strengthen our community. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, but it has not changed Utah County’s habit of looking ahead and planning for our children’s futures.
The world has changed, and our kids will be affected in different ways. By planning now we will be able to continue supporting each other. Together, we can ensure that our efforts are directed to the areas where we can make the greatest difference.
To help us identify those areas, please consider joining our community assessment team. For more information, contact United Way of Utah County at 801-374-2588.