Among the other challenges of the past year, I was saddened to hear recently of the passing of one of my dear friends, community champion Kathy Edwards.
Kathy’s life was lived in service to others, and in many cases, the beneficiaries of her service live right here in Utah County. As the founder of Recreation and Habilitation Services, Kathy provided thousands of our friends and neighbors who live with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to enhance their lives with social and community connections.
Throughout her life, Kathy exemplified service and charity. Her legacy of selfless advocacy is a model for each of us of how to truly live for others.
Kathy devoted her entire career to supporting individuals with disabilities. Her vision led her to create RAH in 1971, a time when resources and opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities were less accessible than they are now.
Kathy realized that many community members lacked the opportunity to socialize, learn new skills, and gain confidence in their abilities because of few resources. She was determined to develop a place where everyone had the opportunity to be successful.
RAH has been a strong United Way partner for almost 50 years. It was the first program in Utah County to provide social, recreational and life-enhancing opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities, and Kathy worked tirelessly for 37 years to ensure that RAH’s work could continue to expand.
Even after she retired, Kathy continued to support RAH through volunteering.
Although Kathy’s health eventually prevented her from visiting RAH and spending time with her friends there, the impact her compassion, advocacy and support has had on so many lives continues.
Her close friend, Cheryl Adamson, is the current director of RAH. Cheryl’s own life was significantly impacted by Kathy, and she carries on Kathy’s legacy of compassionate and passionate leadership.
“Kathy loved her RAH friends,” Cheryl said. “Not only was she a fierce advocate for individuals who have disabilities, she served people and gave them the opportunity to learn and try new things. She welcomed everyone... and gave people the chance to be successful and prove themselves.”
Marlene Richardson spoke at Kathy’s service last week, and she spoke of the impact Kathy had on her daughter, who attended RAH.
“When [my daughter] was 14, they told me to take her out of school, put her in a group home and have her work in a sheltered workshop because she had learned all she could possibly learn,” Marlene said.
But then, she met Kathy, who she said had the same ideas as her on how people should be allowed to grow.
Marlene said her daughter, Debbie, is a huge success story. She works at Costco where she is the top sales demonstrator. She is able to drive a car and is married to someone she met at RAH.
“Kathy did a wonderful job helping me,” she said. “I just so appreciate and love her. Kathy is so unique.”
Cheryl remembered speaking to another mom of a RAH participant who said that the way Kathy treated her daughter changed everything. While others had treated her daughter clinically, Kathy talked to her, welcomed her, hugged her and made her feel like her life was her own. She began participating and interacting immediately.
After years of struggling to find help for her daughter, this mom felt they had found the support and help they needed through Kathy.
Other parents have spoken of how their children went from being reclusive to blossoming and interacting and becoming passionate about different activities through the services and love Kathy provided.
“I’ve heard many people pour out their hearts in gratitude for Kathy — not just the RAH program but her personal efforts in welcoming and teaching and loving their family members and making their lives better,” Cheryl said.
Thanks to Kathy Edwards, thousands of individuals and families in Utah County had the opportunity to live happy, connected lives. Her light continues on, and she is a shining example of the good that one individual can have on others.
As we begin this new year, let us remember Kathy’s example and resolve to do something in our own lives to emulate her. Each of us has the ability to make the world better, and to make our community stronger.
Like Kathy, let us resolve to passionately advocate and support those who need us. Let us resolve to, like Kathy, live with compassion and find new ways to ensure that generations to come can thrive.