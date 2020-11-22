Several weeks ago, I became a grandfather for the first time.
During this life-changing time, I have rediscovered the joy of having a young child in the family. I have also become vividly aware of how much I had forgotten about raising children after my own children were grown; I am re-learning, as a grandfather, everything from sleep patterns to eating patterns to the sheer number of hands it takes to raise a child.
It is so gratifying to watch my son and daughter-in-law, and the other loving parents in our community, support and love these youngest children as they begin their life journeys.
I recently had the opportunity to babysit my granddaughter for a couple of hours, and that precious time together was so meaningful for me. I marveled at the interest she showed in her surroundings, as she gazed at the light, at my face and at this world that is so new to her.
As I walked her around the house, I thought of everything I wanted to tell her and how much I wanted to protect her. Even though she is only a few weeks old, I showed her pictures of her father when he was a baby.
Floods of memories and emotions came through me as I realized what a critical stage of life she is in already. I thought about the future and what life will be like for her in coming years.
Although I don’t know what the world will be like when she grows up, I do know that the way we support our children now, from their very first days, will help prepare them to respond to whatever happens as they grow up.
This year has been unique in many ways, and I know that there are many new parents and grandparents in our community who have faced the births of their children with incredible strength and courage. There are so many grandparents and extended family members who have been unable to spend as much time with these precious little ones as they would like, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I empathize with all those new parents who are feeling an extra burden of responsibility this year and who are unable to tap into those crucial support networks in the regular way. More and more, I have realized how essential it is that we all, as community members and friends, step up to support parents and children.
As I have been re-learning how critical the first months and years of life are for our children, I am grateful that United Way volunteers and board members got together over 20 years ago to start the Welcome Baby program.
This program supports new parents to help them make sure their children have a healthy and happy start to life. Services such as free parenting classes, playgroups for children and home visits provide parents with resources that help their children in these crucial early years.
While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have required some adaptation in these services, dedicated volunteers continue to show up for local families through virtual visits and resource packages that are mailed to local homes. Their selfless efforts have helped hundreds of families navigate the challenges of this year and have provided hope and support to parents who are working so hard to make sure their children start life well.
In order to make sure that all parents in our community can access this support, we need more volunteers.
I know there are so many who have great love for our children and new parents, and who are looking for ways to use their personal parenting expertise to help others. If you are one of these people, please consider volunteering as a virtual home visitor with the Welcome Baby program.
As a home visitor, you will meet regularly with local families to talk about healthy child development and ways to keep both parents and children healthy. We need several dozen volunteers to meet the needs of our neighbors here in Utah County, and your experience is so needed.
Together, we can make sure that children, like my granddaughter, can thrive now and for years to come. Please join us as we work to build a strong, healthy, happy community.
For more information about the Welcome Baby program and volunteer needs, please visit welcomebabyuc.org or call 801-374-2588.