Utah County farmers and the members of the agriculture community are preparing for how their farms and businesses could be impacted by coronavirus-related restrictions in the coming months.
On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department announced that it will stop processing new applications for the H-2A temporary agricultural program and only allow returning seasonal workers to enter the U.S., Reuters reported.
Utah County Farm Bureau President Richard Behling said the freeze on H-2A applications could lead to a labor shortage at farms and orchards throughout the county, which rely on temporary labor during harvest.
“That will make it so that they will not be able to get those H-2A workers in, which the food farmers (in Utah County) have relied on heavily the last few years,” said Behling, a livestock farmer. “Because no matter how many times or how much they advertise for local individuals for labor, they have not had the interest from individuals in the county for the jobs.”
If there ends up being a shortage of temporary labor this spring and summer, farmers in Utah County “are going to have a problem getting our produce to the market,” Behling said, adding that a lack of labor “will make it hard to get the orchards ready, to get ground worked (or) to have people in the right place at the right time for livestock.”
“And so it could cause us a problem in getting our fruit harvested,” he said. “In some cases, it could cause us a problem with individuals that are using H-2A workers for livestock operations, especially for sheep herders.”
The same day as the U.S. Department of State announcement, a number of national agriculture groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and National Council of Agricultural Employers, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressing “deep concern about the Department of State’s decision to suspend regular visa processing at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
“An interruption to the processing of agricultural worker visas will undoubtedly cause a significant disruption to the U.S. food supply,” the letter reads.
Jake Harward, owner of Harward Farms in Springville, said delays in the temporary worker application process could impact his sweet corn farm, which is currently in off-season. Harward said he would have a better idea of how his business will be impacted in the summer.
“We’re kind of just in a holding pattern a little bit,” said Harward.
The sweet corn farmer added that he is considering setting up a home delivery service, if a quarantine is under way in the coming months, as a way to reach customers while still practicing social distancing.
Another concern for farmers, according to Behling, is that a quarantine would make it difficult for Utah County farms to import “farm inputs” like fertilizer, seeds, twine, fuel and equipment.
On top of all of this, farms still have to ensure they are following safety protocol and doing everything they can to keep the public safe.
“We want to make sure that our product that we put out is safe and we’re not spreading the virus back into the public,” Behling said. “So we have to meet those protocols for safety, also.”