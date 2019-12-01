@resiliencerunner
“Be thankful for what you have, be fearless for what you want...”🧡💛🦃
What a Thanksgiving memory! Crazy conditions, kids that ran too, meeting new friends and earning our turkey. I was so cold and tired that I didn’t check the race results before we left for home. I was surprised to discover I placed 3rd in my age group so I returned to the race after a much needed warm shower. 😁A special thanks to @runtasticevents and all their amazing volunteers who allow crazy folks like me the opportunity to run, even during the holidays. I’m am so #thankful for all of you.