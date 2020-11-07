Our children’s mental health and well-being have always been, and continue to be, a priority for parents and educators across Utah.
The spread of COVID-19 and the resulting disruption to our students’ lives, changes in education and continual uncertainty have all heightened our awareness and prioritization of those social-emotional needs.
Educators across the state have worked tirelessly since March to help provide students with the resources they would have typically received inside their classrooms.
One of the largest and most striking services that students lost direct access to when schools went virtual was mental health support. Most students in our state receive that support in school settings, as opposed to private clinics.
One of the professionals critical to providing these services is a school psychologist. Not to be confused with their peers — school counselors or school social workers with whom they often work in concert — school psychologists may be a less publicly known member of the school faculty.
Nov. 9–13 is National School Psychology Week. In celebration, throughout the entire month, we encourage people to learn more about this profession and how school psychologists are vital to our students’ success and well-being here in Utah.
The first step is outlining the role of a school psychologist.
What do school psychologists do?
School psychologists provide direct support and interventions to students. They consult with teachers, families and other school-employed mental health professionals (i.e., school counselors, school social workers) to improve support strategies.
They also work with school administrators to improve school-wide practices and policies. They collaborate with community providers to coordinate needed services. They complete and interpret assessments that guide student educational needs.
They keep students safe by responding to crises and preventing crises (suicide prevention).
More school psychologists are needed
In Utah, we currently have approximately 340 licensed school psychologists. This means our current ratio of school psychologists to students is one to approximately 2,300 students.
The recommendation from the National Association of School Psychologists is one to every 500–700 students.
The caseload and ratio vary widely across the state, with some districts placing school psychologists at one or two locations, therefore giving them more time to interact with students and serve needs. Others are spread thin, with upwards of 10 schools to cover.
The shortage of school psychologists we are facing in our state is not uncommon in our neighboring western region states and even throughout the nation as a whole. With appropriate and competitive compensation, growth of our university’s training programs and recognition of the field, we hope to continue to attract and retain qualified school psychologists from across the nation to move to our beautiful state.
Our students deserve access to a school psychologist’s support. Educators deserve the expertise and assistance of a school psychologist on their teams. Parents deserve the opportunity to have this resource in their community.
As the pandemic continues and the academic year carries on, adults across the state will continue to respond to the needs of the children around them with love and passion.
We know Utah school psychologists will be critical team players in this effort.
Take a moment this month to find out who the school psychologist is in your community, and advocate with your school leadership, legislators and community to help bring more of these professionals to our schools here in Utah.
Interested parties can visit uasp.wildapricot.org or nasponline.org for more information.
Lauren Rich is a school psychologist and related services supervisor for Davis School District. She is also the past president of the Utah Association of School Psychologists. If you would like to contact Lauren, you can reach her at larich@dsdmail.net.