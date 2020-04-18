AMERICAN FORK
Library events — American Fork Library will be closed until further notice in response to the coronavirus. No items will be due during the closure. Book drops are closed, but items may be returned at the east door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Items may be placed on hold by 1 p.m. Tuesdays to be picked up at the south side of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, please call 801-763-3070 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday or email aflibrary@afcity.net.
CEDAR HILLS
Youth soccer registration — Registration for Tot Soccer, K-2nd Grade Soccer and Co-Ed Teen Soccer ends April 22 Tot Soccer, for children ages 3-4, is an eight-game league at Mosquite Park. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/tot-soccer. K-2nd Grade Soccer features eight games. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/soccer. Co-ed Teen Soccer League is for high school students. Teens form their own eight-player teams with at least four girls per team. For more info, visit http://cedarhills.org/teen-soccer.
Spring Clean-Up update — Due to the coronavirus, the city of Cedar Hills will hold its 22nd annual “Spring Clean-Up” in one location — 10900 N. Canyon Road, just north of Morgan Road. The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 2. Please review the guidelines at http://cedarhills.org/spring-clean-up-2020 to ensure safety and convenience.
Recreation programs postponed — As part of the city of Cedar Hills’ response to COVID-19, city-sponsored recreation programs will be postponed. For now, this consists of karate classes, youth theater and high-fitness classes.
Tee ball and coach-pitch baseball registration — Registration is open for summer tee ball league, for children 4 and 5 years old, and coach-pitch baseball, for children 6 and 7 years old. In both leagues, games are played twice a week and every child bats every inning. A T-shirt and hat are included in registration fees. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/t-ball or http://www.cedarhills.org/coach-pitch.
Lego Summer Camp — Registration is open for four Lego Summer Camps at Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center. Adventures in STEM using Lego Materials is geared for ages 5 to 7 and runs from June 17 to 21. STEM Exploration using Lego Materials is for ages 8 to 12 and will take place from June 17 to 21. Jedi Engineering using Lego Materials is for ages 5 to 7 and runs from Aug. 5 to 9. Jedi Master Engineering using Lego Materials is for ages 8 to 12 and will be held from Aug. 5 to 9. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/lego.
HIGHLAND
Library closed and Community Center events canceled — As part of Highland city’s response to the coronavirus, the library is closed and its programs are canceled. Items may be checked out online or over the phone for pickup at the library. Community Center events are canceled and private groups who have rented the facility will receive refunds.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until April 13, or until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Library closed — In light of COVID-19, Spanish Fork has decided to close the Spanish Fork City Library until further notice. If you have an item on hold, please call the library at 801-804-4480. New holds will be limited to four items. Overdue fines will be waived until further notice.
Recreation news — NOTE: League and event starting dates may be delayed due to COVID-19. April 30: Phoenix Softball and Colt Baseball early registration ends (grades 9-12). May 1: Pickle Jam Mayhem Pickleball Tournament entry deadline. May 6: Swimming Lesson registration for Spanish Fork city residents only. May 7: Swimming Lesson open registration. May 7: Phoenix Softball and Colt Baseball registration ends (grades 9-12). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.