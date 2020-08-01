AMERICAN FORK
Upcoming Summer Art Camps and Classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present a series of summer art camps and classes for children 8 years old and older from June 1 through August at the Timpanogos Art Foundation’s Art Center. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
CEDAR HILLS
Karate classes — Registration is open for one-hour classes that are held Mondays and Wednesdays for different ages and levels beginning Aug. 24 and running for 10 weeks. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/karate.
Youth flag football — Youth flag football for boys and girls in grades 2-9 is set for the end of August through the end of November at Highland Field. Registration is open through Aug. 16. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/flag-football.
Fall soccer leagues — Registration is open for Tot Soccer League, for children 3 to 4 years old, and K-2 Soccer League, for grades K-2. Both leagues will play eight games instead of six. Players will use a reversible jersey that costs $5. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/tot-soccer or http://www.cedarhills.org/soccer.
Pickleball clinics — Suzee Anderson, a certified PPR pickleball teaching instructor, is offering two-hour clinics at Harvey Park covering different aspect of the game. Two different levels will be offered — 3.0 at 8 a.m. and 3.5 at 10:30 a.m. The July 18 clinic will look at the transition zone. The Aug. 15 clinic will be on strategy and court position. Each clinic will be $55. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/suzeepickleball.
Food Truck Rally on Wednesdays and Fridays — Starting July 24, the Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park each Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
HIGHLAND
Library programs in the park — This summer, the library will be offering Story Time, Junior Explorers and Tween STEM Programs at Town Center Meadows Park each Wednesday. The programs are limited to Highland Library card holders and pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.highlandcity.org/117/Children.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. Aug. 6: Youth Cross Country early registration ends (ages 7-15). Aug. 6: Jr. High Flag Football early registration ends (grades 7-9). Aug. 10: Summer Instructional Pickleball early registration ends. Aug. 11: Spanish Fork Friday Night Lights Co-ed Softball Tournament registration ends. Aug. 13: Jr. High Flag Football registration ends (grades 7-9). Aug. 17: Summer Instructional Pickleball registration ends. Aug. 27: Jr. Gridiron Football early registration ends (grades 1-2). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Upcoming blood drives — The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma — a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. It contains antibodies that might help patients who are actively fighting the virus. The Red Cross urges individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis to sign up to donate at http://redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All those who donate from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card through email, courtesy of Amazon. Due to the coronavirus, additional precautions have been implemented, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Upcoming drives in Utah County include: Alpine: Aug. 12; American Fork: Aug. 15; Cedar Hills: Aug. 10; Highland: Aug. 6 and 17; Lehi: Aug. 1 and 3; Lindon: Aug. 10; Orem: Aug. 3, 11, 13 and 19; Provo: Aug. 3, 4, 10, 14 and 18; Saratoga Springs: Aug. 3 and 4; Spanish Fork: Aug. 6, 17 and 19; Springville: Aug. 6 and 14.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.