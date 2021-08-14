AMERICAN FORK
”The Wizard of Oz” — American Fork Community Theater will perform “The Wizard of Oz” from Aug. 2-14 at Valentine Theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. Saturday matinees. There will be no performances on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.afctshows.com.
Ukulele Bootcamp — American Fork Library will host a free Ukulele Bootcamp for ages 12 to adult with M. Ryan Taylor of UkulelePlay.com from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. To register, visit http://bit.ly/UkuleleBootcampAFL2021.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
After School Lego program — Cedar Hills Recreation and Snapology will run a six-week Machines and Contraptions Lego program on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 20. There are two levels — one for ages 5-8 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and another for ages 8-14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $75. For more information, please visit https://secure.rec1.com/UT/city-of-cedar-hills/catalog.
Tot Soccer — Children ages 3 and 4 can take part in a fun, six-week soccer league on Tuesday evenings and possibly Saturdays beginning Aug. 31 and ending Oct. 12. Registration is $35, plus a one-time $5 fee for a reversible T-shirt. For more information, please visit https://www.cedarhills.org/tot-soccer.
Fall Soccer League — Leagues for co-ed kindergarten teams, first and second grade boys, and first and second grade girls will play at Mesquite Fields on Saturday mornings beginning Aug. 28 and running through Oct. 23. Registration is $35, plus a one-time $5 fee for a reversible T-shirt. For more information, please visit https://www.cedarhills.org/soccer.
Food Truck Rally — The Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate rallies from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Harvey Park, 4301 W. Harvey Blvd. For more information, including the trucks scheduled to appear, visit https://thefoodtruckleague.com/food-trucks/events.
HIGH Fitness classes — This weekly class takes aerobics to the next level by combining modern fitness techniques, such as HIIT, plyometics, and intervals of strength and cardio with music. Classes are currently at 6 a.m. Mondays at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center. The drop-in rate is $5 and punch cards can be purchased at a discount. Social distancing will be in effect. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/highfit.
Get HIGH with Dax — HIGH fitness classes will be offered twice weekly at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center — at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and a kids class for ages 6 to 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Fridays. The drop-in rate for the Thursday class is $3.50 while the Friday class is free. Social distancing will be in effect.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
OREM
Utah Valley Permaculture Classroom Gardens 7th Annual Open House — Take tours of the 7-year-old Food Forest, take part in tastings, a raffle and workshops all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 851 E. Highcountry Dr. Penny of Musica Antigua will perform a medevial live concert. Tickets are $34.99. For more information, please visit www.permaculturedesignschool.org.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.