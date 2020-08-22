AMERICAN FORK
“The Music Man” — American Fork Community Theater and Timpanogos Arts Foundation will present the musical comedy “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, 20-22, 24, and 27-29 at the Dan Valentine Theater, 839 E. 9th North. Due to the coronavirus, audience members will be required to wear a mask during performances. The theater will also do its best to practice social distancing while seating patrons. To purchase tickets, visit https://timpanogosartsfoundation.ticketspice.com/the-music-man. For more information, email Ian Johnston at AFTheater@gmail.com or call or text Marlene at (385) 787-4040.
CEDAR HILLS
Karate classes — Registration is open for one-hour classes that are held Mondays and Wednesdays for different ages and levels beginning Aug. 24 and running for 10 weeks. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/karate.
Fall soccer leagues — Registration ends Sunday, Aug. 23 for Tot Soccer League, for children 3 to 4 years old, and K-2 Soccer League, for grades K-2. Both leagues will play eight games instead of six. Players will use a reversible jersey that costs $5. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/tot-soccer or http://www.cedarhills.org/soccer.
Pickleball clinics — Suzee Anderson, a certified PPR pickleball teaching instructor, is offering two-hour clinics at Harvey Park covering different aspect of the game. The Sept. 12 clinic will focus on baseline basics. Each clinic will be $55. Anderson will also offer 90-minute mini clinics at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The Aug. 27 mini clinic will focus on defensive play. The Sept. 10 event will look at lobs and overheads. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/suzeepickleball.
Food Truck Rally on Wednesdays and Fridays — The Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park each Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
“Summer Nights” performance — In lieu of a traditional theater production, Payson Community Theater will present “Summer Nights” — show tunes performed by members of previous PCT productions — at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 29 at the Payson Peteetneet Amphitheater, 10 E. 600 South. The performance is free, but tickets are required and are available at https://www.paysoncommunitytheater.com. Patrons are asked to bring their chairs and masks, and to observe social distancing. Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. Aug. 27: Jr. Gridiron Football early registration ends (grades 1-2). Sept. 2: Fall Volleyball early registration ends grades 5-9). Sept. 3: Jr. Gridiron Football registration ends (grades 1-2). Sept. 3: Fall Pickleball Ladder League early registration deadline. Sept. 9: Fall Volleyball registration ends (grades 5-9). Sept. 10: Fall Pickleball Ladder League registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move: Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.