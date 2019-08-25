AMERICAN FORK
Library events — Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Aug. 26: Food, Fun & Reading for ages pre-K to second grade at 11:30 a.m. Presented by USU Extension. Aug. 26: Monday Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. will show “Detective Pikachu.” Aug. 27: Business Workshop at 6 p.m. will focus on attracting and retaining the ideal employee. Sept. 2: Library closed for Labor Day. Sept. 3: Craft Class for adults at 1 p.m. Participants will embroider a tea towel. Supplies provided. Sept. 5: Magic Tree House Book Club for grades 1-3 at 4 p.m. will discuss “Pirates Past Noon.” Online registration encouraged. Sept. 9: Library Balcony Gallery Artist Reception featuring Ed Soper at 6 p.m. Sept. 9: Family Night @ the Library at 7 p.m. features “Keep Calm and Get Your Pirate On!” Sept. 12: Lego Club for ages 5-12 at 4 p.m. Register online. Sept. 12: Game Night at the Library for teens and adults at 6 p.m. will feature a fun evening of board games, card games and D&D.
Scary Story Contest — Entries are being accepted for the Friends of the American Fork Library’s Annual Scary Story Contest. Cash prizes will be awarded in every age category. Entry forms available in the library or at https://afcity.org/973/Scary-Story-Contest. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
Table Time — Artists are welcome to work on their individual art projects while collaborating with others from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, except holidays, at Historic City Hall. The first hour is free for a first-time participant. Rates are $10 per hour or get a discount with a punch card available at Table Time.
CEDAR HILLS
Aerospace Science Class — Students from kindergarten through sixth grade will participate in hands-on experiments about air, flight and space with the Aerospace Science Class from either 4 to 5 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24. The six-week class at the Community Recreation Center will give students the opportunity to have a daily take-home activity to explore and learn more at home. Learn more at http://cedarhills.org/science-classes.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
OREM
Orem Chorale rehearsals — If you love to sing, come join the Orem Chorale. The group practices from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Orem High School Choir Room from fall through spring. No audition. The first practice is Aug. 29. For details, visit http://oremchorale.com.
PAYSON
“Once Upon a Mattress” — As part of this year’s Onion Days festivities, Payson Community Theater will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 to 24, Aug. 26 and Aug. 29 to 31 at Payson High School, 1050 S. Main St. There will also be a 3 p.m. performance on Monday, Sept. 2. Tickets will be on sale beginning Aug. 1 at the Napa Auto Parts in Payson or online at http://paysoncommunitytheater.com.
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — Aug. 27: Jr. Gridiron Football early registration ends (grades 1-2). Aug. 27: Fall Pickleball Ladder league registration ends. Aug. 30: Jr. Gridiron Football registration ends. Sept. 4: Fall Volleyball early registration ends (grades 5-9). Sept. 11: Fall Volleyball registration ends (grades 5-9). Sept. 23: Jr. Wrestling early registration ends (pre-K to grade 6). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
“Farming in Springville” presentation — Jake Harward, farmer extraordinaire, will speak on “Farming in Springville” at the Springville Senior Center, 65 E. 200 South, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. He will discuss the benefits and challenges of growing produce in the Art City. This event is free and open to the public.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.