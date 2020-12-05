AMERICAN FORK
Mental health awareness class — AF Aware will hold an online mental health awareness class on “How to Combat the Winter Blues” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. The class will feature information on seasonal affective disorder and how to combat it. There will also be a discussion on ways to combat depression this winter no matter the cause. To register, visit https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
Parenting online class — A free, five-session course, “Parenting the Love & Logic Way,” is set to took place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 7 through Feb. 4. This online course teaches parents how to raise responsible children and enjoy parenting. Register online at https://bit.ly/37i9wHg.
Ski Bus — Boys and girls 10 years and older can take part in the Cedar Hills Ski or Snowboard Night School at Brighton Ski Resort. All skill levels are welcome. Classes are based on skill level and number of participants. Four classes will be offered on Saturdays in February. The fee includes transportation, two-hour lessons and a night lift pass. Equipment rentals and food are not included and participants must bring their own equipment. Participants must also ride the bus to the resort and back home.
Food Truck Rally on Wednesdays and Fridays — The Food Truck League of Utah’s weekly rally has ended for the season.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. Dec. 17: Winter Volleyball early registration ends (boys and girls, grades 5-12). Dec. 29: Winter Volleyball registration ends (boys and girls, grades 5-12). Through Jan. 1: Festival of Lights runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at Canyon View Park through Jan. 1. Jan. 4: Reservations for Pavilion and Winter Park rentals open. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.