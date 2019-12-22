AMERICAN FORK
Library events — Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Dec. 23: Library open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24-25: Library closed. Dec. 27: Christmas Break Drop-in. Watch “Elf” and eat popcorn at 11 a.m. Dec. 30: Christmas Break Drop-in at 11 a.m. Play with Legos and listen to the audiobook “The Greatest Christmas Pageant Ever.” Dec. 31: Library open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 2: Christmas Break Drop-In at 11 a.m. features Crafter’s Corner. Jan. 3: Super Smash Bros Tournament for ages 12-18 at 10 a.m. Must be present at 10 a.m. to register. Jan. 7: Adult Craft Class at 1 p.m. The theme is watercolor flowers. All supplies provided. Jan. 7: Organization Class at 7 p.m. With the start of a new year, special guest Vicki Winterton will share organizing tips.
CEDAR HILLS
Chem Lab 101 — In a reimagined after-school STEM class for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, students will participate in hands-on chemistry labs to explore the unique substances that make up everything around us. The class at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center is from 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 28 through March 10, except for the week of Feb. 18. For more information, visit https://secure.rec1.com/UT/city-of-cedar-hills/catalog.
Karate classes — Cedar Hills Community Services offers a fun, multi-level karate training experience for adults and children ages 6 and older. One-hour classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays over 10 weeks starting the first week of January. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Ski bus — Boys and girls 10 years and older can join the Cedar Hills Ski or Snowboard Night School at Brighton Resort. Four classes will be offered on Saturdays in February, except Feb. 15. The bus will leave Cedar Hills Recreation Center at 2:30 p.m. and return at around 10:15 p.m. The $225 fee includes required bus transportation, a two-hour group lesson and a night lift pass. Food is not included in the fee. Participants must bring their own equipment as the fee doesn’t include rentals. Helmets are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/ski.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Unique Displays of Christmas Nativities — The Museum of Mormon Mexican History is displaying over 50 Nativity sets through Jan. 7. It is free and open to the public at 1501 N. Canyon Road. Museum visitors will receive a free gift. For more information, call 801-830-1468.
Mental health support groups — The Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness holds twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. There are classes for those diagnosed with mental illness and classes for family members. There are also special classes for veterans and military personnel, teens, and people caring for children and teens. Each class is designed by the national NAMI headquarters using evidence-based techniques and current research. For more information or to sign up for a classes, call (801) 400-3516 or email namiangelapetersen@gmail.com. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — Nov. 28 to Jan. 1: Festival of Lights from 6-10 p.m. at Canyon View Park. Dec. 26: Winter Volleyball registration ends (grades 5-12). Jan. 2: Begin taking reservations for Pavilion and Water Park rentals. Jan. 9: Winter Little Hoopsters registration ends (grades 1-2). Jan. 23: Adult Co-ed Volleyball early registration ends. Jan. 23: Adult Arts Education registration ends. Jan. 30: Spring Youth Soccer early registration (age 5 years through ninth grade). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers.
Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.