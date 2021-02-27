AMERICAN FORK
Chamber Classics Concert — The American Fork Symphony will present a Chamber Classics Concert conducted by Adam Lambert at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8 at the Valentine Theater. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/american-fork-symphony.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
Spring soccer leagues — Registration is open for Tot Soccer League, for children 3 to 4 years old; K-2 Soccer League, for grades K-2; and Teen Co-Ed Soccer for high school students in grades 9-12. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/tot-soccer, http://cedarhills.org/soccer, or http://cedarhills.org/teen-soccer.
Rocket and Flight Lab class — Students will learn about the scientific principles of flight through hands-on investigations as part of this class held weekly from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays beginning March 16 though April 27. The cost is $69 per student. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/science-classes.
Karate classes by Sangaku-kan West — Karate training for adults and children 6 and up begins in March. One-hour classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays for different levels. The cost is $100 for 10 weeks of instruction. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
HIGH Fitness classes — This weekly class takes aerobics to the next level by combining modern fitness techniques, such as HIIT, plyometics, and intervals of strength and cardio with music. Classes are currently at 6 a.m. Mondays at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center. The drop-in rate is $5 and punch cards can be purchased at a discount. Social distancing will be in effect. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/highfit.
Get HIGH with Dax — HIGH fitness classes will be offered twice weekly at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center — at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and a kids class for ages 6 to 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Fridays. The drop-in rate for the Thursday class is $3.50 while the Friday class is free. Social distancing will be in effect.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. March 4: Baseball/Softball early registration ends (grades 3-8 — present grade). March 8: Spring Instructional Pickleball early registration ends. March 11: Baseball/Softball registration ends (grades 3-8). March 15: Spring Instructional Pickleball registration ends. March 22: Pizza Factory Baseball Tournament registration ends. March 23: Adult Summer Softball early registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.