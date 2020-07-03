AMERICAN FORK
Welcome Back Patriotic Concert — The Wasatch Show Band, Wasatch Winds Brass Choir and the American Fork High School Marching Band will kick off Steel Days with a patriotic musical celebration at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6 at the outdoor amphitheater at Quail Cove Park, 851 E. 700 North.
Register for the Steel Days Art Show — Artists 3 and up can register their artwork for the Steel Days Art Show taking place from Tuesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 11 at the American Fork Library. Adults may submit one entry for $10. People in the Youth category, from kindergarten/preschool through high school, may submit one piece for $5. Media categories include painting (oil, acrylic or watercolor), mixed media, photography (black and white, and color), digital media, drawing (black and white, and color), and sculpture. The registration deadline is Sunday, July 5. For more information and to register, visit http://steeldaysaf.com/art-show.html.
AFVA Drawing Class — Artist, graphic designer and illustrator Chuck Gilliam will teach drawing techniques as part of “Painting with Colored Pencils” on Saturdays, beginning July 18 through Aug. 1, at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St. Students will learn how to draw animals and nature. Classes are for students 12 years and older. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies. The class will following health precautions, including social distancing and sanitization. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3i5Pogs.
July summer art camps — American Fork Visual Arts has three art camps scheduled for early July at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St., with morning sessions for children 8 to 11 years old and early afternoon sessions for anyone 12 years and older. Drawing with Jeff Bushman is set for July 6-8, Oils with Gunther Haidenthaller will run from July 13-15 and Chuck Gilliam will lead a drawing camp from July 20-22. Each camp is $40 and includes all supplies. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Upcoming Summer Art Camps and Classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present a series of summer art camps and classes for children 8 years old and older from June 1 through August at the Timpanogos Art Foundation’s Art Center. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Library events — American Fork Library is open for grab-and-go services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Curbside holds pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Practice social distancing, wear a face mask, directly supervise your children and keep your visit to 15-20 minutes. For more information, please visit https://afcity.org/203/Library.
CEDAR HILLS
Karate classes — Anyone ages 6 and up can take part in twice-weekly classes that combine the essential basics — traditional karate drills, basic tumbling and basic self-defense. Classes cost $100 and are on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Cedar Hills Rec Center. The next series of classes starts July 6 and runs through Aug. 5. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Pickleball clinics — Suzee Anderson, a certified PPR pickleball teaching instructor, is offering two-hour clinics at Harvey Park covering different aspect of the game. Two different levels will be offered — 3.0 at 8 a.m. and 3.5 at 10:30 a.m. The July 18 clinic will look at the transition zone. The Aug. 15 clinic will be on strategy and court position. Each clinic will be $55. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/suzeepickleball.
Pickleball Rocks Tournament — Cedar Hills’ fifth annual pickleball tournament is set for July 9 to 11 at Harvey Park. To help with social distancing, the tournament will be spread out over multiple days and only seven teams will be allowed to register in each division. Registration is $30 per event and the deadline in July 5. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2LydgMT.
Food Truck Rally — Each Wednesday night, the Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer six weekly bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at 2 p.m. on Mondays from the beginning of July to the end of August at Jack & Jill Lanes. The $40 registration fee includes games, instruction and shoe rental. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.HIGHLAND
Library programs in the park — This summer, the library will be offering Story Time, Junior Explorers and Tween STEM Programs at Town Center Meadows Park each Wednesday. The programs are limited to Highland Library card holders and pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.highlandcity.org/117/Children.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. July 6: Little Kickers Soccer early registration ends (4 and 5 year olds). July 6: Speedy Spaniard 10K and Mile Run early bird registration ends. Register online at http://runnercard.com. July 7: Fiesta Days Softball tournament registration ends. July 8: Fiesta Days Kickball Challenge registration. July 8: Fiesta Days Spikeball tournament registration deadline ends. July 8: Fiesta Days Tennis Tournament registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Library open with express hours — The Springville Library is open to the public for modified services and hours. Express hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with an hour for seniors and at-risk people from 11 a.m. to noon. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to limit visits to 30 minutes or less and to bring as few family members as possible. Patrons are asked not to enter if they or a member of their household is ill. For more information, visit https://springville.org/library.
UTAH COUNTY
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.