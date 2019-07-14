AMERICAN FORK
Register for the Steel Days Art Show — Artists 3 and up can register their artwork for the Steel Days Art Show taking place from Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20 at the American Fork Library. Adults may submit up to three entries for $10 each. People in the Youth category, from kindergarten/preschool through high school, may submit two pieces for $5 each. Media categories include oil, acrylic, water media, mixed media, photography (black and white, and color), digital media, drawing (black and white, and color), ceramics, and sculpture/woodcarving. The registration deadline is Monday, July 15. For more information and to register, visit http://steeldaysaf.com/art-show.html.
Pioneer Day Celebration — The Daughters of Utah Pioneers will host a free Pioneer Day Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Robinson Park. There will be 22 stations of activities for children and adults with music and tidbits of community history.
Library events — Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: July 17: Children’s Summer Reading Mini Event at 10 a.m. will feature Moon Exploration. July 18: The Summer STEAM for ages 8 to 12 at 10 a.m. will be Moon Landing. No registration required. July 20: Rockets in the Park at 11 a.m. Come to Robinson Park after the Grand Parade to make and launch paper rockets to on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. July 22: Food $ense presents activities about My Place and a snack for ages pre-kindergarten to second grade at 11:30 a.m. July 23: Game Night @ the Library for teens and adults. July 24: Library closed: July 25: The theme of Summer STEAM for ages 8 to 12 at 11 a.m. will be Mission to Mars. No registration required. July 25: Teen Harry Potter Book Club will read and discuss Order of the Phoenix at 5 p.m. July 26: After Hours Movie Night for teens and adults will screen “Apollo 13” at 6:30 p.m. July 27: Sci-Fi Author Panel and Short Story Contest Winner Announcement at 11 a.m. July 29: Monday Movie Night will show “Space Jam” at 6:30 p.m. July 31: Harry Potter Birthday Party at 3 p.m. All wizards and muggles are invited to celebrate with the library.
Table Time — Artists are welcome to work on their individual art projects while collaborating with others from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, except holidays, at Historic City Hall. The first hour is free for a first-time participant. Rates are $10 per hour or get a discount with a punch card available at Table Time.
CEDAR HILLS
Youth musical theater — Cedar Hills is offering theater classes for children ages 8 to 18 on Thursday evenings from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31 at the Cedar Hills Rec Center. Students will learn the basic and finer points of musical theater. At the end of the semester, each student will have a role in the musical “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” For more information, please visit http://www.cedarhills.org/theater.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEGO Summer Camps — Kids from 5 to 12 can explore principles of engineering and physics with LEGO Summer Camps at the Cedar Hills Community Rec Center. Registration is open for camps running Aug. 5 to 9. The cost is $150 and people may register online at http://www.cedarhills.org/recreation.
Flag football — Registration is open for youth flag football for boys and girls from the second to ninth grade and co-ed teen flag football for those in the 10th to 12th grades. The youth season will run from the end of August through the first part of October. The teen season will take place from September through mid-October. All games will be played at Highland Field just north of the Lone Peak Seminary building. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/flag-football for the youth program and http://cedarhills.org/teen-flag-football/ for the teen program.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://www.utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://www.utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — July 15: Speedy Spaniard 10K and Mile Run preregistration ends. July 22: Speedy Spaniard 10K and Mile Run final registration ends. July 25: Youth Fall Soccer (kindergarten to ninth grades) registration ends. July 25: Youth Flag Football (third to sixth grades) registration ends. July 26: Women’s Fall Soccer (6 on 6) early registration ends. July 29: Big Slam Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament registration ends for 12U and 14U divisions. July 30: Girls’ Accelerated Softball early registration deadline (10U to 14U). July 31: Men’s Flag Football early registration ends. For more information, see http://www.spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
‘Utah in the Great Depression’ lecture — Brian Cannon, BYU professor of history and the chair of the history department, will give a presentation on the impact of the Great Depression on the people and economy of Utah at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Springville Senior Center, 65 E. 200 South. The public is invited to this free event.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://www.mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.