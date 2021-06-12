AMERICAN FORK
American Fork History and Heritage Pageant — The Timpanogos Arts Foundation’s annual American Fork History and Heritage Pageant will return this year on June 25 and 26 at Robinson Park. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/heritage.
Sing-along Movie Night — The movie “Aladdin” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at Robinson Park, next to the library.
Piano Public Art Project — The Timpanogos Arts Foundation Visual Arts Program is using the power of arts to bring joy to people around Utah County this summer. TAF’s piano art project is inspired by “Sing for Hope” in New York City. At least four upright pianos and one grand piano will be painted by local artists and placed around the community for anyone to play. The theme of this piano project is “finding connections.” We are recruiting artists and a videographer, and have a paid internship position for social media/marketing available. For more information about the project and applications, please visit http://americanforkarts.com/art/piano-art-project.
Ukulele Summer Camp — Children can learn a bunch of simple, crazy and silly camp song with the Ukulele Youth Camp from June 14 to 18 at The Arts Center, 53 W. Main. The class for beginning players will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. and an advancing players class will be from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Each class costs $55 for the week. For more information, please visit https://timpanogosartsfoundation.ticketspice.com/ukulele-youth-camp.
Pet Parade and Adoption Event — The American Fork Library will hold a Pet Parade and Adoption Event at 10 a.m on Saturday, June 12 at Robinson Park and the library. Spectators may begin assembling at 8 a.m. Immediately following the parade, dogs will be available for adoption in the park and cats will be available for adoption in the library’s Community Room. Well-behaved pets can register to be in the parade. All pets must remain under the caregiver’s control for the duration of the event, either on a leash or in a cage or kennel. Responsibility for the care, safety and behavior of children rests with parents or caregivers. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/AFPetParade.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
Karate classes by Sangaku-kan West — Karate training for adults and children 6 and up begins in early June. One-hour classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays for different levels and ages. The cost is $50 for five weeks of instruction. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Golf clinics — Cedar Hills Golf Club is offering summer golf clinics for youth, beginners through advanced players. There will also be a women’s clinic. Each session includes three hours of lessons, a sleeve of golf balls and a nine-hole round of golf for the student (golf cart not included). Classes will be a 9 a.m. on June 21, 23, 28 and 30. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/youth-and-womens-golf-clinics-set-for-june-15-25.
Food Truck Rally — The Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate rallies from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Harvey Park, 4301 W. Harvey Blvd. For more information, including the trucks scheduled to appear, visit https://thefoodtruckleague.com/food-trucks/events.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade. Six weekly lessons will be at 2 p.m. Mondays at the beginning of July through the end of August. The two-hour lessons will include instruction, shoe rental and two games. The cost is $50. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.
HIGH Fitness classes — This weekly class takes aerobics to the next level by combining modern fitness techniques, such as HIIT, plyometics, and intervals of strength and cardio with music. Classes are currently at 6 a.m. Mondays at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center. The drop-in rate is $5 and punch cards can be purchased at a discount. Social distancing will be in effect. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/highfit.
Get HIGH with Dax — HIGH fitness classes will be offered twice weekly at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center — at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and a kids class for ages 6 to 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Fridays. The drop-in rate for the Thursday class is $3.50 while the Friday class is free. Social distancing will be in effect.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. June 11: Kids in the Park registration ends (ages 7-11). June 12: 42nd Annual Huck Finn Day, 9 a.m., Canyon View Park. June 30: Fiesta Days Tennis Tournament early bird registration deadline. July 1: Youth Fall Soccer (kindergarten to ninth grades) early registration ends. July 1: Youth Flag Football (third to sixth grades) early registration ends. July 2: Fiesta Days Heat Seeker Pickleball tournament entry deadline. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.