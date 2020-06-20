AMERICAN FORK
Acrylic Paint Night — American Fork Visual Arts will host Acrylic Paint Night for people ages 12 and older with professional artist and teacher Lori Olson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St. The cost is $25 per person and includes instructions to complete an 8 inch by 10 inch canvas with paints and sanitized paint brushes. Students are asked to bring their own mask and smock or apron. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hluJo4.
AFVA Art Camp — Watercolors — Artist and painter Gunther Haidenthaller will help teach the fun and interesting techniques of watercolor on Monday, June 29; Tuesday, June 30; and Wednesday, July 1. Classes at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St. are at 10 a.m. for children ages 8 to 11 and at noon for adults and youth age 12 and older. The cost is $40 per person and includes all supplies. Safety precautions will be in effect, including social distancing and sanitation. The center also recommends that students wear masks to class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UZKO9y.
Summer Art Camps and Classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present a series of summer art camps and classes for children 8 years old and older from June 1 through August at the Timpanogos Art Foundation’s Art Center. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Library events — American Fork Library is open for grab-and-go services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Curbside holds pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Practice social distancing, wear a face mask, directly supervise your children and keep your visit to 15-20 minutes. For more information, please visit https://afcity.org/203/Library.
CEDAR HILLS
Summer Science Camp — This new camp, running from June 22 to 25 at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center, will help students from kindergarten to sixth grade learn about the scientific principals of flight through engineering design and hands-on investigations. Each class, from 1 to 4 p.m., will adhere to safety guidelines, including social distancing, no sharing of materials, room sanitization and instructors wearing masks. The cost is $99 and the registration deadline is 10 a.m. June 22. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/science-camp.
Karate classes — Anyone ages 6 and up can take part in twice-weekly classes that combine the essential basics — traditional karate drills, basic tumbling and basic self-defense. Classes cost $100 and are on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Cedar Hills Rec Center. The next series of classes starts July 6 and runs through Aug. 5. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Pickleball clinics — Suzee Anderson, a certified PPR pickleball teaching instructor, is offering two-hour clinics at Harvey Park covering different aspect of the game. Two different levels will be offered — 3.0 at 8 a.m. and 3.5 at 10:30 a.m. The July 18 clinic will look at the transition zone. The Aug. 15 clinic will be on strategy and court position. Each clinic will be $55. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/suzeepickleball.
Pickleball Rocks Tournament — Cedar Hills’ fifth annual pickleball tournament is set for July 9 to 11 at Harvey Park. To help with social distancing, the tournament will be spread out over multiple days and only seven teams will be allowed to register in each division. Registration is $30 per event and the deadline in July 5. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2LydgMT.
Food Truck Rally — Each Wednesday night, the Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park.
Lego Summer Camp — Lego leagues have been canceled.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer six weekly bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at 2 p.m. on Mondays from the beginning of July to the end of August at Jack & Jill Lanes. The $40 registration fee includes games, instruction and shoe rental. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.
HIGHLAND
Library resuming evening service — After initially reopening with limited hours, the Highland Library will resume evening service beginning Monday, June 15. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons are encouraged to following COVID-19 protective measures and to wear face masks. Patrons with any signs of illness are asked to stay home. People in high-risk categories may call to arrange curbside pickup of items by calling the circulation desk at 801-772-4528.
Library programs in the park — This summer, the library will be offering Story Time, Junior Explorers and Tween STEM Programs at Town Center Meadows Park each Wednesday. The programs are limited to Highland Library card holders and pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.highlandcity.org/117/Children.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Library open under limited hours — The Provo City Library is open under limited hours. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be special hours for at-risk patrons from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Patrons are encouraged to following recommended health protocols, including remaining at least 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask and staying home if showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Patrons are still encouraged to utilize curbside pick-up for materials. For more information, including limited computer and meeting room use, visit https://bit.ly/3dhcnlA.
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. June 30: Fiesta Days Tennis Tournament early bird registration deadlines. July 1: Youth Fall Soccer (kindergarten to ninth grades) and Youth Flag Football (third to sixth grades) early registration ends. July 2: Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Heat Seeker Pickleball Tournament entry deadline. July 6: Little Kickers Soccer early registration ends (4 and 5 year olds). July 6: Speedy Spaniard 10K and Mile Run early bird registration ends. Register online at http://runnercard.com. July 7: Fiesta Days Softball tournament registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Library open with express hours — The Springville Library is open to the public for modified services and hours. Express hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with an hour for seniors and at-risk people from 11 a.m. to noon. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to limit visits to 30 minutes or less and to bring as few family members as possible. Patrons are asked not to enter if they or a member of their household is ill. For more information, visit https://www.springville.org/library.
UTAH COUNTY
Upcoming blood drives — As hospitals resume nonurgent and elective procedures, The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All those who donate during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. Due to the coronavirus, additional precautions have been implemented, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Upcoming drives in Utah County include: Alpine: June 18; Cedar Fort: June 23; Cedar Hills: June 4; Eagle Mountain: June 17; Elk Ridge: June 19; Highland: June 13; Lehi: June 4, 9 and 16; Lindon: June 18; Mapleton: June 19; Orem: June 9, 13, 23 and 27; Pleasant Grove: June 18; Provo: June 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 23; Saratoga Springs: June 10; Spanish Fork: June 11, 12, 18 and 25; Springville: June 2 and 26.Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.