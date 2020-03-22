AMERICAN FORK
Library events — American Fork Library will be closed until March 28 in response to the coronavirus. The library plans to create a book pick-up program so patrons can still check out materials. For more information, please call 801-763-3070 during regular hours or email aflibrary@afcity.net.
CEDAR HILLS
Recreation programs postponed — As part of the city of Cedar Hills’ response to COVID-19, city-sponsored recreation programs will be postponed. For now, this consists of karate classes, youth theater and high-fitness classes.
Youth soccer registration — Registration for Tot Soccer, K-2nd Grade Soccer and Co-Ed Teen Soccer is now open. Tot Soccer, for children ages 3-4, is an eight-game league starting in mid-April at Mosquite Park. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/tot-soccer. K-2nd Grade Soccer features eight games starting in mid-April. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/soccer. Co-ed Teen Soccer League is for high school students. Teens form their own eight-player teams with at least four girls per team. For more info, visit http://cedarhills.org/teen-soccer.
Karate classes — Registration is now open for classes starting in late March. Cedar Hills Community Services offers a fun, multi-level karate training experience for adults and children ages 6 and older. One-hour classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays over 10 weeks. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
HIGHLAND
Library closed and Community Center events canceled — As part of Highland city’s response to the coronavirus, the library is closed and its programs are canceled. Items may be checked out online or over the phone for pickup at the library. Community Center events are canceled and private groups who have rented the facility will receive refunds.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
OREM
Permaculture design course — The Utah Valley Permaculture Classroom Gardens and Greenhouse will start a six-month permaculture design course on how to grow food sustainably from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. There will be an online livestream at http://www.permaculturedesignschool.org. For more information, please call 801-808-4424.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — The Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness holds twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. There are classes for those diagnosed with mental illness and classes for family members. There are also special classes for veterans and military personnel, teens, and people caring for children and teens. Each class is designed by the national NAMI headquarters using evidence-based techniques and current research. For more information or to sign up for a classes, call (801) 400-3516 or email namiangelapetersen@gmail.com. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Library closed — In light of COVID-19, Spanish Fork has decided to close the Spanish Fork City Library until further notice. If you have an item on hold, please call the library at 801-804-4480. New holds will be limited to four items. Overdue fines will be waived until further notice.
Recreation news — March 23: Pizza Factor Invitational Baseball Tournament registration ends. March 24: Adult Summer Softball early registration ends (men and women). March 30: Spring Pickleball Ladder league early registration deadline. April 2: T-Ball and Coach-Pitch early registration ends (age 5 through second grade). April 6: Spring Pickleball Ladder League registration ends (age 12-adult). April 13: Women’s Spring Soccer (6 on 6) early registration ends. April 16: T-Ball and Coach-Pitch registration ends (age 5 through second grade). April 16: Summer Track Club early registration ends (ages 7-14). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Bank robberies in early Springville lecture — The Springville Historical Society will present a lecture by Frank Weight on “Bank Robberies and Shootings in Springville: A Fascinating Story of Early Springville History” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at the Springville Art Museum. The public is invited.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.