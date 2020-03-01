AMERICAN FORK
Library events — March 2: Balcony Gallery Artist Reception with Heidi Boden at 6 p.m. March 3: Adult Craft Class at 1 p.m. This month, the class will meet in the basement with Lori, who will be teaching how to paint watercolor flowers. March 5: Magic Tree House Book Club for ages 6-8 will feature “Dingoes at Dinnertime” at 4 p.m. March 9: Family Night at the Library will “Leap into Science!” at 7 p.m. with hands-on activities to learn about the properties of wind and air. March 10: Parenting Class at 6 p.m. A basic parenting class for anyone taking care of children. Continues on Tuesdays through April 28. March 12: Lego Club for ages 5+ at 4 p.m. Spend an hour building Lego creations. March 12: Book-Themed Game Night for teens and adults at 6 p.m. Take part in a fun night of playing book-themed games. March 16: Mapleton Chorale Concert in the Library Rotunda at 7:30 p.m. March 19: STEAM class for ages 8-11 at 4 p.m. will build machines to help investigate the properties of wind. Register online. March 19: An Evening of Irish Dance at 7 p.m. The Harp Irish Dancers help celebrate Irish heritage and culture through dance.
Peek-a-Boo Playtime — The American Fork Library offers a weekly drop-in play group for parents and children from 10 to 11 a.m. each Thursday. The class will offer a variety of toys and learning experiences to explore.
Storytime at the library — The American Fork Library offers weekly storytime events. Toddler Tales is held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Preschool Pals is at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Bouncing Babies is held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays.
CEDAR HILLS
New senior classes — A new series of monthly meetings will be held at 11 a.m. on every third Thursday at the Community Center. The theme of the March 19 meeting is all about Medicare. Get information on Medicare and what your options are.
Youth soccer registration — Registration for Tot Soccer, K-2nd Grade Soccer and Co-Ed Teen Soccer is now open. Tot Soccer, for children ages 3-4, is an eight-game league starting in mid-April at Mosquite Park. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/tot-soccer. K-2nd Grade Soccer features eight games starting in mid-April. More information is available at http://cedarhills.org/soccer. Co-ed Teen Soccer League is for high school students. Teens form their own eight-player teams with at least four girls per team. For more info, visit http://cedarhills.org/teen-soccer.
Karate classes — Registration is now open for classes starting in late March. Cedar Hills Community Services offers a fun, multi-level karate training experience for adults and children ages 6 and older. One-hour classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays over 10 weeks. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Barre classes — Barre, a workout technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates, will be taught from 6-7 a.m. on Thursdays at the Cedar Hills Golf Clubhouse. The class focuses on low-impact, high-intensity movements designed to strengthen and tone your body. Dance experience isn’t needed. For more information, contact Erin Fugal at erin.fugal.fit@gmail.com.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
‘An Animated Night on Broadway’ show — The Payson Community Theater will present “An Animated Night on Broadway” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28-29 and March 2 in the Payson High School Auditorium. There will be a character “meet and greet” at 6:45 p.m. Tickets will be $8 at the door.
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — The Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness holds twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. There are classes for those diagnosed with mental illness and classes for family members. There are also special classes for veterans and military personnel, teens, and people caring for children and teens. Each class is designed by the national NAMI headquarters using evidence-based techniques and current research. For more information or to sign up for a classes, call (801) 400-3516 or email namiangelapetersen@gmail.com. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — March 5: Baseball/Softball early registration ends (grades 3-8). March 9: Spring Instructional Pickleball early registration deadline. March 12: Baseball/Softball registration ends (grades 3-8). March 16: Spring Instructional Pickleball registration ends. March 17: Urban Fishing early registration ends (6-13 years old). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Scottish history and culture presentation — The Springville Senior Center’s monthly lecture at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 will feature Leanne Johnson and her family presenting a program on Scottish history, culture and dance. The children will include “one very tall snare drummer, one bagpipe player, and three dancers, two of whom are also learning the bagpipe.” The free event at 65 E. 200 South is open to the public.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.