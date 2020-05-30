AMERICAN FORK
Library events — American Fork Library will be reopening to grab-and-go services beginning Tuesday, May 26. Hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays. Curbside holds pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Please enter at the south door and exit at the north door. Please have your library card in hand on entering for a contact tracing requirement. Practice social distancing, wear a face mask, directly supervise your children and keep your visit to 15-20 minutes. For more information, please visit https://afcity.org/203/Library.
Summer Art Camps and Classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present a series of summer art camps and classes for children 8 years old and older from June 1 through August at the Timpanogos Art Foundation’s Art Center. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
CEDAR HILLS
Family Festival postponed — The Cedar Hills Family Festival will not take place on its scheduled dates in 2020. The city has determined that it can proceed with the fireworks show as scheduled at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Recreation programs postponed — As part of the city of Cedar Hills’ response to COVID-19, city-sponsored recreation programs will be postponed. For now, this consists of karate classes, youth theater and high-fitness classes.
Junior Golf Camps for Beginners — Registration is open for the city’s junior golf camps taught by Jerry Caras. The 50-minute classes for children ages 8 to 17 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 18 and concluding June 27. The cost is $65 and includes a 9-hole gift certificate. Participants are asked to bring their own golf clubs. If a participant needs clubs, the department will try to furnish them. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/golf-camps.
Tee ball and coach-pitch baseball — The summer tee ball league, for children 4 and 5 years old, and coach-pitch baseball, for children 6 and 7 years old, have been canceled.
Tot Soccer and Soccer K-12 — The upcoming Tot Soccer and Soccer K-12 leagues have been canceled.
Lego Summer Camp — Registration is open for four Lego Summer Camps at Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center. STEM Explorations using LEGO is geared for children from 8 to 12 and runs from July 13-17. Animal Architects Engineering using LEGO is for ages 5 to 7 and runs from Aug. 3-7. Animal Master Architects is for ages 8-12 and runs from Aug. 3-7. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/lego.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer six weekly bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at 2 p.m. on Mondays from the beginning of July to the end of August at Jack & Jill Lanes. The $40 registration fee includes games, instruction and shoe rental. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.
HIGHLAND
Library reopening June 1 — The Highland Library will be reopening with limited hours beginning June 1. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons are encouraged to following COVID-19 protective measures and to wear face masks. Patrons with any signs of illness are asked to stay home. People in high-risk categories may call to arrange curbside pickup of items by calling the circulation desk at 801-772-4528.
Library programs in the park — Starting June 3, the library will be offering Story Time, Junior Explorers and Tween STEM Programs at Town Center Meadows Park each Wednesday. The programs are limited to Highland Library card holders and pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.highlandcity.org/117/Children.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Library reopening — The Provo City Library will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Under limited hours, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be special hours for at-risk patrons from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Patrons are encouraged to following recommended health protocols, including remaining at least 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask and staying home if showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Patrons are still encouraged to utilize curbside pick-up for materials. For more information, including limited computer and meeting room use, visit https://bit.ly/3dhcnlA.
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. June 3: Swimming lesson registration for Spanish Fork residents. June 4: Swimming lesson open registration. June 30: Fiesta Days Tennis Tournament early bird registration deadlines. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Library reopening — The Springville Library will be open to the public for modified services and hours starting on Monday, June 1. Express hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with an hour for seniors and at-risk people from 11 a.m. to noon. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to limit visits to 30 minutes or less and to bring as few family members as possible. Patrons are asked not to enter if they or a member of their household is ill. For more information, visit https://www.springville.org/library.
UTAH COUNTY
Upcoming blood drives — As hospitals resume nonurgent and elective procedures, The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All those who donate during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. Due to the coronavirus, additional precautions have been implemented, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Upcoming drives in Utah County include: Alpine: June 18; Cedar Fort: June 23; Cedar Hills: June 4; Eagle Mountain: June 17; Elk Ridge: June 19; Highland: June 13; Lehi: June 4, 9 and 16; Lindon: June 18; Mapleton: June 19; Orem: June 9, 13, 23 and 27; Pleasant Grove: June 18; Provo: June 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 23; Saratoga Springs: June 10; Spanish Fork: June 11, 12, 18 and 25; Springville: June 2 and 26.
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.