AMERICAN FORK
”Hold Fast to Dreams” concert — The Timpanogos Singers and Timpanogos Youth Choirs will present “Hold Fast to Dreams” concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at the Valentine Theater. Tickets are $3 per person and $10 for immediate families. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3vR3vMq.
American Fork Symphony concert — The American Fork Symphony will present its “Movie Magic” concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at American Fork Junior High School. Tickets are $7.50 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6-18. A family pass for up to four people is $25. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2SropmY.
Library Learning Center Summer Session — Registration is open for the Learning Center’s Summer Sessions, including Summer Reading from June 7-24 and Math Camp from June 7-24. Class sizes are limited and the math camp is arranged by grade. For more information, call 801-492-3593.
Addiction Recovery: Finding Hope class — AF Aware will present a virtual class featuring local therapist Kenneth Jeppesen on addiction recovery from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2RuqPRn.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
Spring Clean-Up 2021 — Cedar Hills will sponsor its 23rd annual Spring Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 8. Large roll-off dumpsters will be available at one location — 10900 N. Canyon Road, just north of the golf course after Morgan Boulevard on the east side of Canyon Road.
Food Truck Rally — The Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate rallies from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Harvey Park, 4301 W. Harvey Blvd. For more information, including the trucks scheduled to appear, visit https://thefoodtruckleague.com/food-trucks/events.
Kids Sports Camp — This week-long camp aims to help children ages 5 to 12 to begin to learn the basics of sports by developing skills. Weekly sessions start June 7 and continue through July 15 at Mesquite Park. The class is $50 for an eight-hour week and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/kids-sports-camp.
Tee Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball — Cedar Hills offers a tee ball league in June to early July for boys and girls ages 4 and 5. The city also offers a coach-pitch baseball program during June for boys and girls ages 6 and 7. In both leagues, every child bats every inning and the registration fee includes a T-shirt and a hat. For more information about tee ball, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/t-ball. For more information about coach-pitch, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/coach-pitch.
Pickleball Tournament — Cedar Hills’ Pickleball Rocks tournament will be held June 3 to 5 at the new pickleball courts at Harvey Park. All divisions will play six games round-robin. The fee is the same for both residents and non-residents. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/pickleball-tournament.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade. Six weekly lessons will be at 2 p.m. Mondays at the beginning of July through the end of August. The two-hour lessons will include instruction, shoe rental and two games. The cost is $50. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.
Roblox Game Design class — This course of six virtual classes will help children ages 9-12 to have fun learning how to design, build and publish their own Roblox Games they can share with family and friends. The one-hour classes will run on Wednesdays from May 5 to June 9. For more information and to register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/UT/city-of-cedar-hills/catalog.
Summer sports camp — Open to ages 5 to 12, the camp is a great opportunity to set the tone for a lifetime of athletic enjoyment. The primary focus for participants is to start learning the basics of sports by developing skills. There will be six, four-day sessions in June and July. The cost is $50 per week and includes a T-shirt. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/kids-sports-camp.
HIGH Fitness classes — This weekly class takes aerobics to the next level by combining modern fitness techniques, such as HIIT, plyometics, and intervals of strength and cardio with music. Classes are currently at 6 a.m. Mondays at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center. The drop-in rate is $5 and punch cards can be purchased at a discount. Social distancing will be in effect. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/highfit.
Get HIGH with Dax — HIGH fitness classes will be offered twice weekly at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center — at 6 a.m. on Thursdays and a kids class for ages 6 to 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Fridays. The drop-in rate for the Thursday class is $3.50 while the Friday class is free. Social distancing will be in effect.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. May 17: Summer Tennis Lessons and CUTA League registration opens. May 21: Start Smart Baseball early registration ends (4- and 5-year-olds). May 24: Fall Soccer and Flag Football registration begins. May 24: Sports and Fitness Camp early registration ends (ages 6-12). May 27: Tennis Lessons and CUTA Tennis League early registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.