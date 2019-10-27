AMERICAN FORK
Halloween on Main — The American Fork Chamber of Commerce will present Halloween on Main from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 on Main Street from 300 West to 100 East. Be prepared for over 2,000 trick-or-treaters. Businesses not on Main Street may set up a booth or space at Robinson Park. Main Street businesses will also be creating scarecrows as part of a competition in partnership with the American Fork Beautification Committee. Businesses not on Main Street may set up their scarecrows in front of the Bank of American Fork. For more information, call (801) 472-7467.
Haunted Forest — The Haunted Forest, with over a mile of haunts, is open now through Halloween. The attraction at 6400 N. 6000 West opens at 7:30 p.m. nightly except Sundays.
Library events — Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Oct. 28: Scary Story Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the American Fork Library. Oct. 31: Library closes at 6 p.m. Nov. 6: Adult Craft Class at 1 p.m. will work on Christmas embroidery. All supplies provided. Nov. 7: Magic Tree House Book Club will feature “Tigers at Twilight” at 4 p.m. The club is designed for kids in grades 1-3. Register online. Nov. 11-30: Library closed for new carpeting. No items will be due during the closure.
Fall Storytime at the library — American Fork Library hosts Fall Storytime on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 30. Bouncing Babies with Miss Kathleen for children 6 to 18 months and their caregivers is held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Toddler Tales with Miss Kathleen for children 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers is held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Preschool Pals with Miss Lori for children 3 to 6 years old is held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Table Time — Artists are welcome to work on their individual art projects while collaborating with others from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, except holidays, at Historic City Hall. The first hour is free for a first-time participant. Rates are $10 per hour or get a discount with a punch card available at Table Time.
CEDAR HILLS
Fathering with Love and Logic course — Fathers and father figures can learn how to raise responsible kids and enjoy parenting with a free, five-session course from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Nov. 5 at the Cedar Hills Community Center and continuing through Dec. 3. Dinner is provided at each session. Attendance at the first session is required for food and to be eligible for incentives. Must 18 or older to attend. No childcare is provided. To register, visit http://healthyrelationshipsutah.org.
Jr. Jazz basketball — Boys in grades 2-9 and girls in grades 2-8 can take part in this recreation league at either Mountain Ridge Jr. High or Lone Peak High School starting in January and going through March. Most games will be played on Saturdays, although third and fourth grade girls will play on Wednesday evenings and some third grade boys games will be on Thursday evenings in addition to Saturdays. Non-residents are welcome. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/jr-jazz.
Ski bus — Boys and girls 10 years and older can join the Cedar Hills Ski or Snowboard Night School at Brighton Resort. Four classes will be offered on Saturdays in February, except Feb. 15. The bus will leave Cedar Hills Recreation Center at 2:30 p.m. and return at around 10:15 p.m. The $225 fee includes required bus transportation, a two-hour group lesson and a night lift pass. Food is not included in the fee. Participants must bring their own equipment as the fee doesn’t include rentals. Helmets are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit http://cedarhills.org/ski.
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — The Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness holds twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. There are classes for those diagnosed with mental illness and classes for family members. There are also special classes for veterans and military personnel, teens, and people caring for children and teens. Each class is designed by the national NAMI headquarters using evidence-based techniques and current research. For more information or to sign up for a classes, call (801) 400-3516 or email namiangelapetersen@gmail.com. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — Nov. 7: Youth Basketball early registration ends (grades 9-12). Nov. 14: Youth Basketball registration ends (grades 9-12). Nov. 14: Winter Jr. Co-ed Tennis Program early registration ends (grades 9-12). Nov. 18: Winter 2020 Little Hoopsters registration opens (grades 1-2). Nov. 20: Thanksgiving Dodgeball tournament registration ends. Nov. 28: Festival of Lights begins 6-10 p.m. at Canyon View Park. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
New police chief to discuss safety — Springville’s new police chief, Craig Martinez, will speak on “Staying Safe in Springville” at the Springville Senior Center, 65 E. 200 South, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, call 801-489-8738.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.