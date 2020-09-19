AMERICAN FORK
Living with Mental Illness and Hope — Bestselling author Jared Garrett will speak with teens and adults via videoconferencing about finding hope, despite the effects of trauma or mental illness in people’s lives. The presentation will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. For registration information, visit https://bit.ly/2RFe3fD.
Wasatch Winds concert — The Wasatch Winds Symphonic Band will present its “We’re Back!” concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at the American Fork High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and $15 for immediate families. Kids 5 and under are free. Credit cards will be accepted at the door.
Weekly art classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present weekly classes on Wednesdays and Fridays starting Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. Wednesday classes include Homeschool Art for either ages 6 to 9 or 10 to 14, Youth Drawing Classes for ages 8 and up, and Watercolor Class for 16 years or older. Friday classes include Acrylic Paint Nights, Open Arts and Craft Class and Oil Painting Class. Most of the classes have a monthly cost. The Arts Center is at 53 W. Main St. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Zoom Storytime — The American Fork Library is offering a live storytime on Zoom at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 8. Register at https://aflibrary.eventbrite.com to get an invitation to join and then pick up a “Storytime at Home Kit” from the library. A new passcode will be assigned each week.
CEDAR HILLS
After School Science Class — Students from kindergarten through sixth grade can explore the amazing world of physics through hands-on experiments with the six-week after-school science class from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 29 at the Cedar Hills Recreation Center. Registration for the $69 class is available at https://secure.rec1.com/UT/city-of-cedar-hills/catalog.Food Truck Rally on Wednesdays and Fridays — The Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park each Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
OREM
Planting a Food Forest — Utah Valley Permaculture is holding an event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 where people can help grow healthy soil, plant native trees and plants, and plant cover crops for deer to graze on during the winter. The event will take place at the group’s school gardens at 851 N. Highcountry Dr. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2FI7TJd or contact Denise at 801-808-4424 or utahvalleypermaculture@gmail.com.PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Mental health support groups — NAMI Utah offers free online support groups and classes for adults living with mental health conditions and for family members of loved ones living with mental health conditions. For more information, contact Christene Finch, state programs coordinator for NAMI Utah at christene@namiut.org.SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. Sept. 22: Jr. Wrestling early registration ends (pre-K to grade 6). Sept. 29: Fall Little Hoopsters Basketball early registration ends (grades 1-2). Sept. 29: Jr. Wrestling registration ends (pre-K to grade 6). Oct. 2: Wicked Pickle Pickleball Tournament entry deadline. Oct. 6: Little Hoopsters registration ends (grades 1-2). Oct. 8: Youth Basketball early registration ends (grades 3-8). Oct. 13: Men’s Basketball League early registration ends. Oct. 13: Women’s Volleyball early registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
UTAH COUNTY
Virtual Team Hope Walk — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Utah Chapter is hosting the Utah Virtual Team Hope Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17. Participants can choose their own course while taking part in the group’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Registration is free. The event will kick off with a Zoom opening celebration at 10 a.m. For more information, visit http://hdsa.org/thwutah.
Upcoming blood drives — The American Red Cross needs people of all races and ethnicities to donate blood to help ensure a supply as diverse as the people that need it. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Due to the coronavirus, additional precautions have been implemented, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Upcoming drives in Utah County include: Alpine: Sept. 15 and 23; Eagle Mountain: Sept. 19 and 22; Lehi: Sept. 21, 23, 26 and 28; Lindon: Sept. 16; Orem: Sept. 19, 22 and 30; Pleasant Grove: Sept. 22; Provo: Sept. 18, 21, 28 and 30; Saratoga Springs: Sept. 16; Spanish Fork: Sept. 29; Springville: Sept. 30.
Volunteers to help Kids On The Move — Each Friday and Saturday, Kids On The Move offers Respite Care, providing a free break to parents with special needs children. Families drop their children off at locations in Orem, Lehi and Springville where they are paired one-on-one with a volunteer to play for the evening. A nurse or behavior technician is also present to help oversee. The group is seeking 10 volunteers 16 years and older from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to help make this happen. For more information or to sign up, visit https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal. Coronavirus measures are being taken, including requiring masks, taking temperatures and frequent hand sanitizing.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.