AMERICAN FORK
Haunted Forest — The Haunted Forest, with over a mile of haunts, is open now through Halloween. The attraction at 6400 N. 6000 West opens at 7:30 p.m. nightly except Sundays.
Library events — Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Oct. 1: Craft Class at 1 p.m. Adults will make Christmas tags and cards. All supplies provided. Oct. 3: Magic Tree House Book Club at 4 p.m. for kids in grades 1-3 will feature “Mummies in the Morning.” Register online. Oct. 3: “The Scream” Paint Night at 6 p.m. for teens and adults. Register online. Oct. 10: Lego Club for ages 5 and up meets at 4 p.m. Register online. Oct. 10: Game Night @ the Library for teens and adults meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 12: Indie Author Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a day of education, networking, mingling, writing, open mics, panels and more. Author panels will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 14: Family Night @ the Library at 7 p.m. will feature a zombie escape game, crafts and fun. Oct. 15: Business Workshop at 6 p.m. Learn how to attract and retain the ideal employee.
Fall Storytime at the library — American Fork Library hosts Fall Storytime on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bouncing Babies with Miss Kathleen for children 6 to 18 months and their caregivers is held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Toddler Tales with Miss Kathleen for children 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers is held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Preschool Pals with Miss Lori for children 3 to 6 years old is held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Scary Story Contest — Entries are being accepted for the Friends of the American Fork Library’s Annual Scary Story Contest. Cash prizes will be awarded in every age category. Entry forms available in the library or at https://afcity.org/973/Scary-Story-Contest. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
Table Time — Artists are welcome to work on their individual art projects while collaborating with others from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, except holidays, at Historic City Hall. The first hour is free for a first-time participant. Rates are $10 per hour or get a discount with a punch card available at Table Time.
CEDAR HILLS
Bingo night — Adults 18 and older can play Bingo at the Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Cost is $10 for 10 cards. No children allowed.
Food Truck Rally — Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate food truck rallies from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.
LEHI
Volunteers Needed — The Lehi Senior Center is looking for a volunteer to teach basic computer classes. If interested, call the center at (385) 201-2350.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
OREM
Orem Chorale concert — The Orem Chorale will present its fall concert, “Water,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 in the Orem Public Library.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — Oct. 1: Fall Session Little Hoopsters Basketball early registration ends (grades 1-2). Oct. 1: Jr. Wrestling registration ends (pre-K to grade 6). Oct. 4: Wicked Pickle Pickleball Tournament entry deadline. Oct. 8: Little Hoopsters registration ends (grades 1-2). Oct. 8: Youth Basketball early registration ends (grades 3-8). Oct. 10: Men’s Basketball League early registration ends. Oct. 10: Women’s Volleyball early registration ends. Oct. 15: Toys for Kids Co-ed Softball Tournament registration ends. Oct. 24: Youth Basketball registration ends (grades 3-8). For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
World War II behind the Iron Curtain — Peter Czerny, a World War II survivor and BYU Motion Picture retiree will recall the horrific war years behind the Iron Curtain during a presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Springville Senior Center, 65 E. 200 South. He is one of the youngest survivors of the war to have actual memories of it and its atrocities. The event is free and open to the public.
UTAH COUNTY
Meals on Wheels — The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers for one hour once a week. Volunteers use their own vehicles to deliver lunch to homebound seniors. For information, visit http://mountainland.org/volunteer or call Stephanie at (801) 229-3821.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.