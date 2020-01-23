Note: This column was intended to run in last Sunday's paper. Aimee Hall is the Utah Valley Educator of the Week for the week of Jan. 19-25.
Aimee Hall has an eclectic background of knowledge and training that contributes to her success as a teacher. She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and minors in Family and Human Development, Folklore, and British Commonwealth Studies. She has also received certification in Ornamental Horticulture. Ms. Hall has been teaching at Odyssey Charter School for many years. She taught here from 2005 to 2009 and then decided to get some experience in other locations and grades. She has returned to Odyssey, teaching fourth grade, and we are very fortunate to have her share her talents and expertise with our students!
Ms. Hall has obtained her Masters in Education, specializing in Curriculum Instruction and Technology. She received the 2013 UAPCS Educator of the Year award. She is passionate about helping students feel confident and successful and instilling a lifetime love of learning. She does this by being an example of a lifelong learner herself as she is always excited to learn new things. She passes this excitement of learning and knowledge onto her students. Every morning, her students are the first to arrive. They line up eagerly and discuss what exciting things they have been learning and what that day might bring. Ms. Hall’s passion for reading is contagious! She makes each book an adventure into another world. Her students don’t just read a book, they become a part of it. Her teammates are enthralled with her creative ideas and ways to make data collection fun and effective. She is an amazing co-worker, teammate, and friend.
Ms. Hall has an amazing family and she adores being an aunt! She loves to travel and her travel résumé boasts 29 states, 16 countries, and 3 continents. One of her many lifetime goals is to be able to travel to all seven continents. Since receiving her degrees, she has lived and taught in Utah, Alaska, and Switzerland. We are honored and grateful to have Aimee Hall on our staff!