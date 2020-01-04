Denette Steen, a fifth grade teacher from Maple Ridge Elementary, is this week's educator of the week. She is a wonderful example of life-long learning. She sincerely wants to learn and implement any effective teaching practice or technique. Her calm demeanor and dry humor make her a joy to be around and encourages others.
She is truly a kind and caring individual and teacher who strives to do her best each day and is committed to helping all students find success. She is often the first to offer to help others despite her many commitments and can always be counted on!
She co-directs our early morning school choir as well as is an integral part of our fifth grade team! She inspires others to try new teaching strategies and is always very reflective both professionally and personally. She is the mom of four boys and loves to quilt and participate in her community choir as well as other community activities. We are so glad to have her as a teacher at Maple Ridge!