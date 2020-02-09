Emily Blaisdell, a fourth grade teacher at Mapleton Elementary, has been nominated as this week’s Educator of the Week.
Emily’s alma mater is Brigham Young University. She loves all things BYU, especially their sports! She holds a season pass for BYU football and can tell you the stats and other info about the players.
She cares deeply about her students and dedicates countless hours to their success. When she finds out about their extracurricular activities, Emily attends those events, such as basketball games and dance recitals. She is the technology specialist at our school and can troubleshoot just about any technology issue we may encounter.
She also currently serves as the district math representative for fourth grade at Mapleton and is the team leader for her grade. Emily is constantly seeking ways to be a better teacher. She is currently working on her Math Endorsement to improve math instruction in her classroom.
Last summer, she traveled for her first time out of the country on an educational trip to Finland, Sweden, Lativa, Estonia and Russia. She has helped with various aspects of the school play since 2013. Several of her summers have been spent helping Lisa Bean with her district drama program for students. In her spare time, she likes to attend plays at the Hale in Orem or Sandy.
In 2014, Emily won the Mapleton Elementary teacher of the year award. That same year, her fourth grade students won the National Energy Foundation Water Conservation Slogan Contest. In 2015, she won the Horace Mann Crystal Apple Award. In 2019, she wrote and received a grant from the Nebo Foundation to help purchase books for her fourth grade team.
Emily loves all things Harry Potter and brings that kind of magic into her classroom on a daily basis. One of her favorite trips has been visiting Harry Potter World in Orlando, where her wand chose her! She also tasted every form of Butterbeer possible.
She loves her hometown of Boise and frequently travels home to visit her family. She is the best aunt anyone could ask for and loves spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She frequently organizes and implements service opportunities in the community she lives in. Even when she is swamped with work to do, Emily always finds time to listen and to help her students, coworkers, family and friends in any way that she can. She will always take the time to help others with whatever they need. She consistently seeks to find ways to lighten the load of others and to build them up. She is a bright light to all who know her.