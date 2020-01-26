Many believe that those who teach kindergarten have a special place reserved for them in heaven. That is certainly true for our own Karen Jensen. For the past five years, Ms. Jensen has introduced her incredible collection of 5-year-olds to the wonders of learning. She has nurtured and inspired many of the students currently attending Northridge Elementary School in Orem.
Ms. Jensen has managed to balance a master’s degree program, two classes of rambunctious and adorable 5-year-olds, single motherhood, and still finds time to regularly visit one of her students at Primary Children’s Hospital who was recently diagnosed with cancer. She makes sure to include him in the activities the other students are doing at school. He knows that he is loved by the students and staff at Northridge because of Karen’s efforts.
Karen has been described by her colleagues as enthusiastic, caring, dependable and a teaching rock star! One of her fellow teachers describes Karen as having “an energy that you just can’t help being drawn to. Her students are always engaged when she is teaching. If you pop into Karen’s classroom you will find her singing songs, using the latest technology, reading with students one-on-one, and giving them frequent hands-on learning opportunities. It is easy to see that her students love her.”
Ms. Jensen is also mentoring a new teacher, who describes her experience as follows: “I couldn’t have asked to work with a better teacher and person. Even though this is my first year teaching, Karen has shown time and again that she values my input. Whenever I have questions (which is quite frequently), Karen will not only answer them, but provide me with any materials or helpful hints that I may need to succeed. I hope to become the same kind of student-centered, hard-working, loving teacher that Karen Jensen is in my own teaching career. Thank you Karen for your incredible example to this newbie. I am truly grateful to have the privilege of working with and learning from you.”
Each school year, Ms. Jensen makes remarkable academic progress with her students. Most importantly, she helps to inspire a love for learning in each of them. Karen has brought a positive energy to the Northridge Elementary professional learning community. She maintains wonderful relationships with the parents of her students and her coworkers. We love Ms. Jensen!