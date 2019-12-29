Tami Johnson, a first and fourth grade teacher at Hobble Creek Elementary, has been nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
Ms. Johnson is actively involved working with the youth in her community through her church. When she is not spending hours at school helping her students, she works with adolescents in her neighborhood and church groups. She has also served on the Salem Hills Football Booster Club for many years.
She has a Visual Arts Endorsement and a Technology Endorsement. Tami is a recipient of the Crystal Apple Award and serves on the School Community Council.
When you first meet Tami, you know you have instantly met a friend. Her positive energy and kind attitude radiates each and every time you have an interaction with her. Ms. Johnson loves her students and they, in turn, absolutely love her. One only needs to step inside Tami’s classroom for a moment to see what a creative and safe place she has created at the school. A place where students thrive and feel safe to take risks. Her classroom is one of fun, creativity and best practices.
Tami usually has a million projects going at the same time, but is always willing to stop and help you when she sees a need. She is always lending a hand to so many in the school by lightening their load.
She helps to decorate the school to make it feel more like a home where everyone, students and adults, feel that positivity. Her nieces and nephews would all vote her as the most amazingly creative aunt around and is a very big part of their lives.
A few of Tami’s talents are that she is a self-taught piano player and she bakes the world’s most amazing cupcakes. The Hobble Creek faculty and staff are lucky enough to have several different flavors baked each month for birthday celebrations.
Tami Johnson is one of a kind and we are very lucky to have her at Hobble Creek Elementary.