Utah Valley Student of the Week: Chesni Clawson

Chesni Clawson, a 12-year-old 6th grader at Mt Loafer Elementary, is the Utah Valley Student of the Week.
Hometown:
- Salem
Hobbies:
- involved in Piano, Tumbling, Musical Theatre
Contributing to the school/community:
- Chesni is on our student Council where she leads the school each day in our opening announcements, welcomes and starts assemblies for our school and serves her peers daily. She is also active in her church and provides much service there.
Future plans:
- Wants to be a school teacher or a nurse + diabetes educator to help newly diagnosed diabetics
Other notable achievements:
- Played Dorothy in her school play of Wizard of Oz.
Notable character aspects
- : Chesni was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes one month after her 2-year-old brother. She has taken it upon herself to be a good example and help him through his new diagnosis even while becoming accustomed to it herself. She has been a peer example to all the students in the school on overcoming hardships and maintaining a positive attitude. Chesni sincerely worries about others’ feelings and is always kind to those around her.