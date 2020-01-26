Crew Parks, a 5-year-old from Northridge Elementary School in Orem, is the student of the week. He can best be described as enthusiastic, talkative, outgoing, funny and a friend to everyone. But not only is he all those things, he is also one of the happiest most positive 5-year-olds around and he proves it with his big smile. His parents will tell you he has always been this way, but one of the most amazing things about Crew is that with his recent diagnosis of Leukemia, he continues to show us all that despite our challenges, we should all have a positive attitude and a big smile.
Despite spending the last three months in and out of the hospital, Crew has shown all of us how much courage and strength he has. He has endured his treatments with a smile and a positive attitude. His love for learning has not diminished at all.
He keeps reading, writing, doing math and continues to work harder than ever so he can be ready for first grade! His teacher is blown away by how much he is learning and how hard he keeps working, and his parents say he absolutely loves doing school work and can’t get enough. When Crew is at Primary Children’s you can find him playing soccer in the hallways, playing jokes on the nurses, doing school work, enjoying his visitors, or watching Thomas the Train and Little Einsteins. No matter what Crew is doing, it’s always with a smile.
When Crew was asked what he would tell other kids if they have to go through something like this he replied “Don’t worry, because the nurses are nice and I do like my hospital bed better than my normal bed because it moves up and down by itself!” That’s just how Crew is, always looking at the positive side of things.
The next several months will be tough as Crew receives a bone marrow transplant and more chemotherapy to fight off the cancer. We are so proud of Crew for his example of strength and courage. As a school we stand behind Crew and his family one hundred percent. Northridge Nighthawks know that OUR CREW CAN CRUSH CANCER!