Note: This column was intended to run in last Sunday's paper. Hallie Ehat is the Utah Valley Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 19-25.
Hallie Ehat is Odyssey’s student of the week. Hallie is an amazing, well rounded young woman who excels in and out of school. Her teacher, Ms. Wells, is very impressed with her desire to make the most out of her class time. Hallie actively and attentively participates with every required task and works hard. She is not satisfied with the minimal requirements in class and always goes out of her way to add just a little more detail, or one more piece to her work. She is dedicated to making the most of her time while in school, and tries to learn all she can.
Not only is Hallie a hard working student, she is also a great friend and peer to her classmates. She goes out of her way to help her peers and teachers. She helps others stay focused and on task so they too can make the most of their time at school. She steps in and helps, even without being asked; she sees a need and she jumps right in to help. She is a great example and others in the class notice it and follow her lead.
Hallie’s parents are proud of her. She excels in all she does, and she does a lot! She is the State Swim Champion for 50 back and 100 back and won 2nd overall. Hallie then went on to win 1st in 50 back at the Far Western Zone meet in California. She dances on a competitive dance team and is frequently selected for scholarships and the highest solo awards. She also plays on a club soccer team that she loves. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, creating and playing with slime, and is a budding photographer. Her dreams are to swim in the Olympics, become a plastic surgeon or anesthesiologist, teach dance, and travel the world with her family. We know Hallie can do anything she sets her mind to! We are honored to have her at Odyssey!