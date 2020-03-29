Utah Valley Student of the Week: Jaydie Erdmann

Jaydie Erdmann, a seventh grade student at Lakeridge Jr. High in the Alpine School District, is the student of the week. Her teachers are all proud of her accomplishments:
I have taught many students through the years. Many that I know will grow into amazing adults contributing to our society in wonderful ways. This year I have had the privilege of teaching Jaydie Erdmann, a 12 year old 7th grader here at Lakeridge Jr. High in Orem.
Jaydie is one of those students you wish you had 35 of in your class. Her attitude has been one of sheer happiness and joy. She has a continual smile for everyone. There isn’t a person in her classes that she is not willing to reach out to and help. Those around her appreciate her positive attitude. Jaydie is dependable, responsible and very conscientious of whatever may be asked of her from her schooling to simple requests asked of her. She was recently chosen to work in our school store the “Leopard Spot.”
Jaydie is creative to say the least. She loves art, the art of creating in the home, sewing and cooking. She loves music and owns many instruments. She said that, “she doesn’t know how to play them all yet.” She does play the viola. Jaydie loves yoga. Jaydie was a cast member in our school play “Alice in Wonderland.”
Jaydie and her father were very instrumental in the construction of the set for the play. Jaydie is a member of our Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization at Lakeridge. She headed up the Val-O-Gram fundraiser for this year. Also with the FCCLA group, Jaydie helped extensively with a service project making Crayon Bags which were sold at the Festival of Trees this past December. The proceeds from the sale of the bags goes to Primary Children’s Hospital.
For the past two summers, Jaydie has been a participant of “Adopt the Spot” with Orem City parks. She has helped weed flower beds at the Scera Park and Nelson’s Grove parks. She also spends time visiting residence at a retirement home with her friends.
Jaydie hopes to earn a Bachelor’s Degree someday in possibly Elementary Education. She loves working with children. And she would love to teach life skills someday. I need to thank Jaydie for being so terrific and adding to the community at Lakeridge Jr. High.