Liv McClellan, a student at Mapleton Elementary, is an excellent example of what it means to be a Mapleton Mountaineer. She is safe, respectful and responsible. Liv has worked tenaciously this year to courageously meet personal goals. She has a quiet, calming presence.
She has a beautiful, inviting smile. Liv exhibits bravery in all that she does. Liv is a great friend. She is able to patiently work with anyone and is never bothered if she has to repeat herself or try explaining a concept again. She persistently works hard to accomplish any challenge. She is kind and patient to everyone, especially her peers and her kindergarten buddy. She sets a great example for the other students in our class as an attentive listener and consistent follower of directions. Liv always does her very best and turns in high-quality work. She is hardworking and responsible. Her educators are proud Liv has worked hard this year and we are confident that she has a bright future ahead of her. Her teacher says she is an amazing girl and she’s so glad she’s in her class.
Liv enjoys playing with friends and participates in gymnastics outside of school.