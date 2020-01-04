London Webb, a 6th grade student at Maple Ridge Elementary, was nominated by Melanie Adamson as the Utah Valley student of the week.
I am a Special Education Teacher here at Maple Ridge. London is an outstanding student. She is very compassionate, caring, and inclusive. She exemplifies what everyone should be like.
She greets my students individually, smiles, and hugs them every day. London remembers what the kids like and she addresses them specifically about their interests. She waits for answers and looks them directly in the eye.
She is understanding, patient, kind, and personable. She makes them all feel like they are her friend. My students always look forward in seeing and talking to London. She genuinely loves people and strives to be kind to everyone.