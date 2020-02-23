Raylie Webb from Alpine School District is the Student of the Week. Raylie Webb is a third grader at Eagle Valley Elementary. She has been nominated as student of the week because of her kindness and hard work. Raylie is the first girl after five brothers, and she knows how to keep up with them. She is also a great big sister!
Raylie’s kindness is a big part of why we chose to spotlight her. She recognizes when other students need a friend and she doesn’t hesitate to befriend them. She is always so cheerful that it makes those around her feel happy. Her mom tells us that she always likes to draw pictures and write notes for others to brighten their day.
Raylie is also a very hard worker. She always gives her best effort in all of her assignments. She loves to learn and her enthusiasm shows in all she does.
Her third grade teacher says, “Raylie is such an amazing student! She is always working hard and acts as a role model for our class. Thank you, Raylie!”
Principal Kingsford says, “Raylie is always smiling, says hello and gives hugs to the office staff. She is a bright light in our school.”