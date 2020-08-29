Five students at Salem Hills High, coached by Douglas Welton, earned the Academic All-American Award. They are Thomas Scharf, Jared Sly, Annaliese Eddington, Sydney Ward and Josh Abbott.
Only 2% of National Speech and Debate Association member students receive the Academic All-American award. From more than 141,000 student members of the NSDA, fewer than 1% of students earn the Academic All-American Award each year.
This tremendous accomplishment places our students among the top 1% of all student members across the country. The coveted award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.
This distinguished award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school, earned a degree of Superior Distinction in our Honor Society with a total of 750 or more merit points, achieved rigorous criteria for GPA or test score requirements, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.
The NSDA is proud to award one chapter from each competition district with this year’s Leading Chapter Awards. Only about 3% of schools are recognized as Leading Chapter Award winners.
“This award, which is based on participation, represents a tremendous dedication to speech and debate education,” said Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “Our Leading Chapter schools understand the importance of speech and debate, and the life changing benefits of the activity. We are proud to recognize these hard-working schools with this coveted honor.”
Each year the top chapter in accumulated members and degrees, with no more than one per district, receives the Leading Chapter Award. Its accumulated total then returns to zero, and it begins a new record.
Each school must wait at least five years before being eligible for the award again.
Leading Chapter schools are recognized based on student participation throughout the school year. Schools earning the Leading Chapter Award must have previously achieved Charter School Status in the NSDA.
These speech and debate programs serve as an inspiration for new speech and debate teams around the United States.
“Speech and debate advances communication skills, develops interpersonal skills, improves reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking, and prepares students for college, careers and beyond,” said Wunn. “Nowhere is this more evident than our Leading Chapter schools.”